The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice & # 39; is not ready to date & # 39; after separating from Joe

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice may be officially separated from her husband, Joe Giudice, but is reportedly not ready to leave.

"Teresa is not ready to leave and does not want to remarry soon. It is not that she has the desire to have more children or something, so she does not see the need," a source told HollywoodLife.

"He also does not intend to divorce Joe in the future for the sake of the children. He knows he would really bother them, and it is the last thing he wants to do," the source continued.

Recent Articles

Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest...
Read more

Taylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennTom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the...
Read more

Miley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away the jacket of North Michael Jackson – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Sweet Christmas Eve surprise – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©