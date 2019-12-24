The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice & # 39; is not ready to date & # 39; after separating from Joe

New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice may be officially separated from her husband, Joe Giudice, but is reportedly not ready to leave.

"Teresa is not ready to leave and does not want to remarry soon. It is not that she has the desire to have more children or something, so she does not see the need," a source told HollywoodLife.

"He also does not intend to divorce Joe in the future for the sake of the children. He knows he would really bother them, and it is the last thing he wants to do," the source continued.

Recently, Teresa was seen with a close family friend, Anthony Delorenzo, who is also her ex-boyfriend. But sources tell the publication that the relationship is strictly platonic.

"The guy he was dating is Tony, who was in an episode of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39;. She has known him forever, and they're just friends," a source close to Teresa tells HollywoodLife. "Joe knows him well too."