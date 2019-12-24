The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, Brandi Glanville, warned Denise Richards that the ladies would attack her!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Brandi Glanville, who returns to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reportedly warned rookie Denise Richards that housewives would harass her on the show.

Denise reportedly disagrees with Lisa Rinna in the next season, which is a change as the ladies welcomed her during her first season.

"Brandi called Denise at the beginning of the season because Kyle [Richards] had told Brandi that Denise would be the only person the other ladies chose this season in the absence of Lisa Vanderpump," a production source told HollywoodLife.

