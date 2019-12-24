The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, Brandi Glanville, warned Denise Richards that the ladies would attack her!

Brandi Glanville, who returns to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reportedly warned rookie Denise Richards that housewives would harass her on the show.

Denise reportedly disagrees with Lisa Rinna in the next season, which is a change as the ladies welcomed her during her first season.

"Brandi called Denise at the beginning of the season because Kyle [Richards] had told Brandi that Denise would be the only person the other ladies chose this season in the absence of Lisa Vanderpump," a production source told HollywoodLife.

"Kyle said that everything the public liked about Denise last season is what the ladies would use against her this season," the source said, noting that Brandi was genuine when he approached Denise.

The problem is that no one will see the franchise without the expected drama, so someone has been generating problems, and that person seems to be Rinna.

“Brandi had been contacting several of the women because he wanted to return to the program. Denise felt that Brandi had just returned to cause drama throughout the last month of filming and that she was prepared to go into heated fights with her and Camille Grammer, ”continued the source of the program.