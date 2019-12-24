The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Marc Daly SAVED Kenia Moore's hair care line!

In the recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenia Moore, and her husband Marc Daly discussed why Marc refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, but according to sources, Marc could have saved Kenya's business.

Marc told the group that he jumped his arrangement during the controversial triple date:

"Marc told the whole truth. He was very involved in helping her straighten her business," a source told Radar Online.

The source continued. "I didn't want to be tied to her. That's why I didn't want to get married in writing. She wanted a prenuptial agreement, and he didn't."

Regarding your reasons for not wanting a prenuptial agreement:

"We never had a discussion about [a] prenuptial agreement because, for me, if you mention the prenuptial agreement, it's over," Marc told the cast members. "I'm not going to marry someone who has a prenuptial agreement. If you're back with me, you're with me all the time or you're not with me."

He added that he told Kenya that, if they separate, she can have everything except her investments abroad.