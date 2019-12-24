The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Kenya Moore & # 39; hit & # 39; NeNe leaks while filming

Instagram

It seems there will be another "The true housewives of Atlanta"star that will be suspended after NeNe leaks. According to a new clip for the next episode, Kenya Moore It will be who causes a scene in the current season 12 of the reality show of Bravo.

In the episode of "RHOA" next week, viewers will see Kenya breaking the non-violent rules of the show. It is said that Kenya puts its hands on its rival Nene after a bitter game of shouting.

During the discussion, NeNe points a finger to Kenya's face and calls her "a fucking whore." When counterattacking, Kenya supposedly slaps "Nene's hand on her face and screams," you're a fucking bitch ". "

The slap does not suit NeNe, who then tries to attack Kenya. However, before anything happens, Bravo's security retains NeNe. However, that does not stop her from protesting, as she shouts about Kenya putting "hands on me" and slapping her.

In related news, Kenya was seen bewildered while her husband Marc Daly seemed to side with NeNe despite Kenyan meat with NeNe. During a dinner with other ladies and her husband, NeNe's name was mentioned in some way.

"NeNe was kind to me the first time I met them all," Marc said. "She showed me the utmost respect … She is kind to me, I'm not going to harass her."

Kenya then tried to get receipts from the many times NeNe cast a shadow while she was pregnant in Brooklyn. "I have to remind Marc … when you discovered that NeNe said he was wearing a buffalo or something, you felt very offended by that," said Kenya. "I was talking about your unborn child and that made you extremely upset."

"I know you have friction, but that's not me," Marc insisted. "I have no problem with a woman who is very kind to me."

"Mmmmmmm, I'm going to need him to be on his wife's side, sir," commented one user in the clip on Instagram. "Uuuuum nah, my boy. If you have a problem with my baby, you have a problem with me! #Periodt," someone else wrote.