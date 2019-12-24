The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;, Natalie, accuses Mike Youngquist of shaming her after he dubbed her as & # 39; perfect & # 39;

Instagram

The Ukrainian native seems to be baffled when her co-star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; leaves an effusive comment under a photo of them enjoying their time in a park.

Even if Natalie Mordovtseva Y Mike Youngquist He seemed to have solved his problems in the last episode of "90 day fiance", it is not so in real time. The Ukrainian native recently accused his lover of shaming her after he posted a blunt comment under one of Natalie's posts on Instagram.

Natalie shared on the platform to share photos a selfie of the couple enjoying their day in a park, and this led Mike to leave a comment that said: "Look at my perfect little lady. The perfect image of us to show is love mutual. " Apparently, her post made Natalie bewildered because she apparently didn't act that way behind the scenes. Therefore, she decided to hit him instead.

<br />

"Why don't you tell people what you say behind the scenes?" she started. "That I am not to your liking, how do you say it? & # 39; It is not a Ferrari & # 39; how your jokes about my body and my health discourage me … Is this what the man he loves does? "He took a screenshot of the interaction and then shared in his account, adding the subtitle:" The reality is slightly different. "

<br />

Mike and Natalie currently star in season 7 of "90 Day Fiance." Both going through difficult divorces, the couple met through mutual friends and quickly fell in love. However, the challenges they face, including the secret debt of their credit card and their different views on religion, could affect their future.

On the Sunday December 22 episode of the TLC program, their problems worsened when the two were caught in a heated argument that led Mike out of the house in anger. However, he later returned home and had a sincere conversation with Natalie to solve his problems, as he said the two needed time to build their relationship.