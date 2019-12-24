The Seahawks sign Marshawn Lynch before the 49ers showdown

The Seahawks brought back the most popular runner in franchise history on Monday night, signing Marshawn Lynch to add depth to their impoverished field.

An agreement materialized after runner Chris Carson hurt his hip last weekend, joining fellow ball carriers Rashaad Penny and C.J. Continue on the disabled list. Lynch, 33, has not played in an NFL game since last season as a member of the Raiders, but is expected to prepare for Seattle in Week 17 against the 49ers due to lack of team options.

Lynch spent six memorable years with the Seahawks from 2010 to 15. During that period, he ran for more than 6,000 yards and recorded 57 touchdowns on the ground. He also won a Super Bowl with the team in 2013 and appeared in another in 2014.

The new / old Seahawks & # 39; RB Marshawn Lynch signed an agreement only for this year: the last regular season game and the postseason, by source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2019

While it is not clear if Lynch still has some juice left on his legs, acquiring a fan favorite accessory and costumes for a long time could serve, at a minimum, as a moral boost for Sunday's rivalry showdown. against San Francisco.

Expect a raucous ovation at CenturyLink Field when Lynch shows up.