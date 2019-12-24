The Pentagon contemplates the reduction of Africa as the first step in the global change of troops

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper is weighing proposals for a significant reduction, or even a total withdrawal, of US forces from West Africa as the first phase of review of global deployments that could reorganize thousands of troops throughout the world, according to family officials. with internal deliberations
Discussions about a large-scale retreat from West Africa include the abandonment of a newly built 110 million dollar drone base in Niger and the end of assistance to French forces fighting militants in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso The deliberations arise from an impulse to reduce the post-September 11 missions that fight against terrorist groups and, instead, to refocus the Pentagon's priorities in confronting the so-called Great Powers such as Russia and China.
With an initial decision on Africa scheduled for January, the plans will surely attract criticism from legislators, allies and military officers, and could eventually affect most global missions in some way. Around 200,000 US forces are currently stationed abroad, similar to the position of the force when President Trump took office with the promise of closing the "endless wars,quot; of the nation.
But Trump is not ending wars as much as he is moving troops from one conflict to another, and Esper's initiative aims to carry out that rebalancing.
Authorities say that the review of Africa's deployments will be followed by one in Latin America, and that the reductions will occur in Iraq and Afghanistan, as expected.
The initiative reflects what has become the defining priority for Mr. Esper: moving away from 18 years of anti-terrorist deployments in places affected by militancy and insurgency where thousands of US troops move in an attempt to maintain minimal stability but without many prospects for definitive solutions.
"We have begun a review process in which I am looking at each theater, understanding what the requirements are for which we set out, making sure to be as efficient as possible with our forces," Esper told reporters this month.
The planning of a setback in West Africa has been carried out closely in the Pentagon; The Congress has not been consulted.
The main mission of US troops has been to train and help West African security forces try to repress Islamist groups such as Boko Haram and the branches of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. As part of that mission, four American soldiers were ambushed and killed two years ago while patrolling in Niger.
Mr. Esper's team has questioned the value of those efforts and wants to reduce missions to counter militants who lack the demonstrated capacity and intention to attack the United States in their own territory, officials said. It is said that none of the terrorist groups operating in West Africa meets this high evaluation standard.
The administration of President George W. Bush held a similar internal debate after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and initially focused only on those terrorist groups committed to attacking civilians in the West, particularly Al Qaeda.
But at the same time, Bush blurred the distinction between Al Qaeda and the Taliban, an Islamist militant group focused on imposing Islamic law in Afghanistan. He blamed and attacked the Taliban for providing shelter for Osama bin Laden and his followers.
The first internal criticisms of the new proposals have focused on whether any US withdrawal would create a vacuum for other Great Powers to fill, which undermines its strategic purpose. It is also in question whether they would risk a stability collapse that could dramatically increase the flow of refugees and other migrants northward towards Europe.
Mr. Esper gave the African Command until January to write a withdrawal plan, as well as a plan to relocate troops.
The defense secretary is also considering significant cuts in the Middle East. In the coming months in Iraq, authorities said, Mr. Esper can reduce the US presence to 2,500 soldiers from 5,000. And he has already expressed his desire to withdraw about 4,000 of the almost 13,000 soldiers now in Afghanistan.
But these changes, perceived by some as seismic, run the risk of confrontation between the Pentagon and the four-star generals who lead the regional headquarters.
General Stephen J. Townsend, the newly appointed head of the African Command, has struggled to articulate the need for US forces in Africa to confront China and Russia, who are vigorously expanding their economic and military influence across the continent and in its surrounding waters.
And General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., who is in charge of US troops in the Middle East, has often pressed for more forces in the region to deter and confront Iran, including airplanes and air surveillance troops.
But the reduction proposed by the Pentagon in West Africa also has crossed purposes with a new initiative of the State Department to combat a revived Islamic State there. "ISIS is surpassing the ability of regional governments and international partners to address that threat," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month at a meeting of nations fighting the terrorist group.
It also created a special working group to focus specifically on the deterioration of security and other problems in the sub-Saharan region that extends from Senegal to Sudan and has been captured by rising waves of terrorism and armed conflict.
However, Mr. Esper's initiative has alarmed the key allies, including France, which has about 4,500 soldiers in West Africa leading the fight against ISIS and Qaeda insurgents there. The French rely on American intelligence, logistical support and refueling, at a cost to the Pentagon of approximately $ 45 million a year.
French authorities say they are moving to be more self-sufficient, ordering more US-made C-130 transport aircraft and Reaper drones, and leading a new effort for European special forces to train African armies.
Esper has not tried to hide his desire to reorganize American forces around the world. In October, during a press conference in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, he said he was asking all his commanders to look for areas "where they can free up time, money and labor to put in our top priorities as established by the Strategy of National Defense: China, No. 1; Russia, No. 2 ".
The review of the forces by the Pentagon comes amid Trump's repeated promises to put an end to what he calls the "endless wars,quot; of the United States, an attempt to fulfill a 2016 campaign promise.
However, wars have not ended, and more troops have been deployed in the Middle East in recent months than have returned home.
Independent analysts praised Mr. Esper's effort to review the strength levels, but warned that the new emphasis on confronting China and Russia should not mean neglecting other global critical points.
"The demands on US forces are high, and balancing supply and demand is a challenge that the department should not dodge," said Kathleen Hicks, a former high-ranking official with the Department of Defense now at the Center for Strategic and International Security. . "But the formula will have to be nuanced."
The African Command is the first of the Pentagon's global fighting commands to submit to what is called a "blank board,quot; review. There are about 6,000 to 7,000 US troops in Africa, with the largest number concentrated in the sub-Saharan region and in the Horn of Africa. In Somalia, there are about 500 Special Operations troops fighting the Shabab, a terrorist group linked to Qaeda, from small outposts along with local troops.
The cuts proposed by Esper would probably focus on the hundreds of troops now deployed in countries like Niger, Chad and Mali. The Air Force recently began flying Reaper drone missions from the new base, known as Air Base 201, near Agadez, Niger.
Last year, the Pentagon reduced its forces in Africa by reducing several hundred Special Operations troops on the continent as part of the troop exchange.
Before their impending revisions, some commands are taking steps to promote the operations of their troops. The Southern Command, which oversees missions in Latin America, now publishes a weekly digital newsletter. A recent bulletin mentions the deployment of a Navy plane to help search for a missing plane from the Chilean Air Force, as well as participation in a disaster relief exercise with Panamanian troops.
For the Central Command, the proposed cuts in Afghanistan and Iraq would follow the significant cuts already made in northeastern Syria: the troops there were reduced to 1,000 of 2,000. The order, an effort to comply with the president's demands to withdraw all US troops from the region, was subsequently revoked in part to help prevent ISIS from recovering valuable oil fields.
Even in regions where US force levels are likely to remain constant or even rise, the Pentagon is pressing host nations to pay a greater share of the costs.
For example, Mr. Esper recently pressured the South Korean government to pay up to $ 5 billion a year to support the 28,500 US troops in the country, more than five times the amount that Seoul agreed to pay this year. The negotiations continue.
And in Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon has begun negotiations to recover billions of dollars in costs of "sharing the burden of partners." The United States recently deployed 3,000 air defense troops and other troops to help protect the kingdom after an attack with drones and missiles in the oil fields, which Washington blamed on Iran.