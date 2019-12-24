The Pentagon contemplates the reduction of Africa as the first step in the global change of troops

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper is weighing proposals for a significant reduction, or even a total withdrawal, of US forces from West Africa as the first phase of review of global deployments that could reorganize thousands of troops throughout the world, according to family officials. with internal deliberations

Discussions about a large-scale retreat from West Africa include the abandonment of a newly built 110 million dollar drone base in Niger and the end of assistance to French forces fighting militants in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso The deliberations arise from an impulse to reduce the post-September 11 missions that fight against terrorist groups and, instead, to refocus the Pentagon's priorities in confronting the so-called Great Powers such as Russia and China.

With an initial decision on Africa scheduled for January, the plans will surely attract criticism from legislators, allies and military officers, and could eventually affect most global missions in some way. Around 200,000 US forces are currently stationed abroad, similar to the position of the force when President Trump took office with the promise of closing the "endless wars,quot; of the nation.

But Trump is not ending wars as much as he is moving troops from one conflict to another, and Esper's initiative aims to carry out that rebalancing.