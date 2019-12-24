The new air refueling tanker of the United States Air Force completes the first flight around the world – Defense Blog

A new Pegasus KC-46A air refueling tanker from the US Air Force. UU. He completed the first flight around the world, according to a recent service press release.

A KC-46A Pegasus crew from the 22nd air refueling wing completed the first flight of the plane around the world on November 26.

The first global circumnavigation for the KC-46A Pegasus provided extensive training opportunities for maintainers and air crews in multiple locations on a seven-stage, 13-day trip that included its debut at the 2019 Dubai Air Show, or DAS.

KC-46A crews are currently conducting operational tests and evaluations while preparing the aircraft to serve as the next-generation refueling platform for the Air Force. The global mission was an important milestone, offering an opportunity for allies and partners to see first-hand one of the newest Air Force weapon systems and hear the unique perspectives of those who operate and maintain the KC-46A.

"Our operators and maintainers had the privilege of circumnavigating the world on the newest and most capable air refueling platform in the Air Force," said Colonel Thad Middleton, commander of the 22nd Operations Group and expert on the subject for flight . “We have worked with our partners at the Tanker Air Transport Control Center on previous missions abroad, but our movement across the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific allowed us to really flex the system. Needless to say, but the crew members obtained invaluable training in terms of ocean procedures, unknown operations in the aviation field and dynamic mission planning. ”

After a brief stop at the RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, the support team of 14 airmen traveled to the United Arab Emirates to show the new Air Force weapon system as a static display in DAS 2019.

The presentation of key aircraft such as the KC-46A allows the Air Force to promote regional objectives of US national security. USA, Display US military hardware UU. To partners in the region and demonstrate contributions to regional stability.

During the air show, McConnell AFB airmen shared their experiences on the KC-46 with the air show visitors and interested partners.

The DAS, considered the main event of the aviation and air industry in the Middle East, had 161 aircraft from around the world, 1,288 exhibitors and resulted in more than $ 54 billion in aviation-related businesses. The US military presence UU. It included nine cells and more than 300 people, compared to the 250 people present at the 2017 DAS.

The four subsequent stops after DAS were brief, but significant. Each time the KC-46A first landed at a distant airfield, it offered an opportunity for aerodrome personnel, maintainers and other air crews to gain practical experience with the future of the Air Force's air refueling.

"Our fast turn times in places that had never before admitted a KC-46 showed our ability to work as a team around the world," said Sgt. Jeffery Dubose, support maintainer in the KC-46A. "We introduce the world to the KC-46 and the McConnell (AFB) aviators that make it possible."

After the air show, Pegasus traveled north to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where the crew received senior leaders and members of the Qatari army for a familiarization flight to demonstrate the aircraft's capabilities to an interested partner.

During this flight, the crew carried out a refueling mission with a C-17 Globemaster III deployed in Al Udeid, marking the first KC-46A refueling mission in the area of ​​responsibility of the US Central Command. UU.

The visit of KC-46 provided a practical opportunity to further strengthen relations in the region, while showing Pegasus' capabilities and an opportunity for greater interoperability with Qatari hosts at Al Udeid.

"It is essential that we demonstrate to our partners that we are not only capable, but that we are committed to being present," said Middleton. "It is also important to emphasize interoperability opportunities in the future of refueling and offer a better understanding of basic capabilities."

The global mission of the KC-46 continued towards the Diego García Naval Support Facility, located in the Indian Ocean in a small atoll of the British Indian Ocean Territory. Having repeatedly served as a strategic place of operation for American bombers, fighters and tankers during previous operations, the Pegasus stop at the small atoll offered a familiarization opportunity for both the McConnell AFB crew and the Air Mobility Command staff assigned there that support and service the airplanes in transit. .

Before taking off, Diego García's emergency services professionals on the flight line spoke with Sergeant First. Jeremy Pratt, pen operator KC-46, on the departure locations on the plane. Pratt explained that visits such as Diego García's offer invaluable training to familiarize personnel who are likely to help in case of an emergency. At most of the stops during the two-week mission, emergency services professionals searched for crew tours to familiarize themselves.

"If we have an emergency on the ground, lifeguards will rush to the plane to help us," Pratt said. "As we go to new locations with the KC-46, we want to make sure the airfield emergency personnel are very familiar with the plane in case the worst happens."

From Diego Garcia, the KC-46 flew to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and made its last stop at Pearl Harbor-Hickam Joint Base, Hawaii, before returning home to McConnell AFB.

The Total Force team of maintainers and operators worked tirelessly to ensure the preparation of the aircraft at each route stop.

Sergeant First John Grindstaff, crew chief and member of the 931st Reserve Fuel Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, represented the effective partnership between active and reserve units involved in the mission.

"Total strength is the way we work daily on the flight line, so missions like this work the same," Grindstaff said.

The trip was also a unique training experience for KC-46A operators, such as Captain John Rush, who proudly showed the progress made in integrating the KC-46A into the refueling and mobility operations of the Air Force .

"As operators, we care about the mission and mission of the KC-46 goes beyond refueling," said Rush. "Whether it's gas, cargo or people, we want the world to know that Pegasus will play an invaluable role for the US and its allies and partners."

While the first global flight of the KC-46A offered many significant developments, for the crew, it was just another opportunity to represent the Air Force, AMC and McConnell AFB in the world.

"Missions like this are essential to help our airmen overcome the challenges we have experienced with the KC-46 program," said Colonel Richard Tanner, 22nd commander of the refueling wing. "The operational experience that our crews gained during this trip around the world will pay long-term dividends as Pegasus becomes an important part of the future fleet of our Air Force tankers."