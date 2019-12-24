The Iraq crisis: deadlock or political opportunity? The | Iraq

In October 2018, when Adel Abdul Mahdi was appointed prime minister of Iraq, there was widespread optimism both nationally and internationally that the new government he would lead could move the country forward. Just over a year later, he had to resign after a violent repression against the protests of the security forces and armed militias that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

Since early October, mass demonstrations have been held to demand an end to corruption, better living conditions, independence from regional (mainly Iran) and global (mainly United States) powers, and the fall of the entire political system that has been in force in Iraq since the 2003 US invasion.

Although the protests have been largely confined to Baghdad and the Shia-majority areas in central and southern Iraq, the protesters' demands have not been sectarian. And unlike previous waves of protest movements in Iraq, the current turmoil has been characterized by strong public will, popular agency and belief in the power to change. It is important to note that none of the Iraqi parties have been able to co-opt the demonstrations.

In addition, protesters have defined their movement as an "uprising,quot; or a "revolution,quot;, which defies political legitimacy and current relations between the State and society. In parallel, they have also described the Iraqi authorities as "the regime," a word with clear ramifications for the people of this region that refers to an unsupported authority or popular legitimacy.

What is happening in Iraq is truly remarkable and cannot be compared with any other moment in its recent history. So what led the country to this moment and what happens next?

The roots of an uprising

Chronic and growing dysfunction in three sectors: government, economy and security, is at the heart of the current turmoil in Iraq.

On a political level, the post-2003 system in Iraq focuses on a power-sharing agreement between the three largest ethno-sectarian groups in the country: Shia Arabs, Sunni Arabs and Kurds. Under this informal agreement, the position of the prime minister is reserved for a member of the Shiite community, the president of parliament must be Sunni and the president, a Kurd.

On the ground, this system has limited attempts at significant political and administrative reform. As Nechirvan Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous region of Iraq Kurdistan (KRI) recently pointed out, the political blocs representing the three main components of Iraq have been more interested in their respective constituencies and in party politics than in Work for the good of the country.

The result is a weak government and a weak prime minister who do not have the full support of the political parties and, therefore, cannot counter corruption and seek good government.

Another weak point of this system is that it has not really allowed to share power genuinely. Political power has remained in the hands of the dominant Shiite actors and has left some groups deeply dissatisfied.

The 2012-13 protests in the Sunni majority areas, which rejected the perception of the sectarian government of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and the 2017 independence referendum of the KRI were signs that this system has not been able to create a sense of equitable association. Continuous protests in the Shiite majority areas show that this system does not satisfy the Shiite population either.

On the economic level, the country's continued dependence on its oil resources has impeded sustainable economic development, which, together with the high level of corruption and poor public management, has led to the failure of the state to meet the basic needs of the population.

Successive governments have tried to placate the Iraqi public by expanding the public sector to provide employment for young people; Today, two-thirds of the Iraqi budget is used to pay salaries for government employees. This approach has proved unsustainable and has prevented a real effort to diversify the Iraqi economy and boost the private sector.

On the security level, Iraq faces great challenges because it has no unified military and security forces. In addition to the Kurdish peshmerga and the security forces, which operate in a state system within a state and divide along the lines of the Kurdish party, there are a multitude of different forces within the security sector that are not immune to politicization.

In addition, since 2003, there have been an increasing number of militias and armed groups that have exercised significant power within the country and have been instrumentalized by various national and foreign powers to pursue their own political interests.

The lack of a unified security force or a "command and control,quot; structure in Iraq's armed and security forces has weakened the country, giving space for terrorist groups to proliferate and for foreign interference to grow.

What's next?

Today, Iraq is in a great crisis without a clear way out. The Iraqi people have shown that the political elite has lost all popular support and legitimacy. Even religious leaders and institutions, such as the most important Shiite Muslim leader in Iraq, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who have not been able to unify Shiite parties, now face serious criticism.

The problem is that, although there is a clear vacuum of legitimacy, political actors and militias continue to insist on maintaining their hard power through systems of political and sectarian patronage. It is assumed that these same political actors must also select a new prime minister and vote on the reforms.

So, at this point, there seems to be at least two possible scenarios for what happens next.

First, the political blocs could agree on a new prime minister who would remain in office until new elections are held. His mandate would also include passing a new electoral law to meet one of the protesters' demands.

However, given the current composition of the parliament, which lacks a clear partisan majority, the new prime minister will have to be a consensus figure again, that is, he will not be able to exercise more power than Abdul Mahdi. Therefore, their attempts to promote a new electoral law or any reform could be sabotaged by several political blocs.

And since no major party is ready to recognize power or position, they are likely to try to influence the next elections. Therefore, this result is unlikely to satisfy the protesters who are likely to continue their anti-government activity.

Secondly, it is possible that the parties cannot agree on a new prime minister or clash over the elections, and this could lead to an internal conflict.

Unlike Syria, Iraqi protesters have not resorted to arming, despite the fierce repression of their demonstrations. Therefore, any escalation would probably be the result of a conflict between the Shiite armed groups, such as the Peace Brigades of Muqtada al-Sadr on the one hand and the Iran-backed groups of the Popular Mobilization Units (UGP). There are already signs of growing hostility among these groups.

Such a scenario would probably open the scene for further foreign interference, especially from Iran and the United States.

A third scenario, where people's demands for a radical change are met, unfortunately, seems unlikely. The vested interests of the main national and foreign political actors constitute a force large enough to counteract the revolutionary spirit of the streets.

Despite the challenges, popular mobilization, especially among young people, has become an important factor in Iraqi politics that is forcing a change in the public discourse on legitimacy. Political actors now face a new political reality and will have to change their approach to their electorate as street pressure continues.

While the "fall of the regime,quot; will not occur in Iraq, as protesters desire, slow and incremental long-term change is a significant possibility. The delay of the process and the unsystematic concessions that the political elite will probably give at the beginning will not satisfy the protest movement, which could serve as fuel to continue the popular mobilization. If Iraq manages to preserve peace, political change could eventually occur.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.