The holiday trip of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Alum Dean Unglert in Switzerland shortens after a ski accident

Despite suffering from a dislocated hip and a fractured femur due to the accident, the television star is extremely grateful & # 39; since & # 39; things could have been much worse & # 39 ;.

Dean Unglert's ski vacation went awry after he had a horrible accident. The contestant of season 13 of "High school"He was injured while skiing in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland, on Monday, December 23.

The television personality turned to Instagram to share his unfortunate event. "All my life I have dreamed of skiing in the Swiss Alps. How not? They are huge and beautiful and have the best snow in the world," he said next to a photo of him in the hospital bed.

"Today, however, was not my day. I was sending a message too strong and I took an unpleasant spill that finally put me here," he continued. "And since this is probably the only photo I get in Switzerland, I thought I should publish it."

Dean continued explaining his injuries. "A dislocated hip and a fractured femur put 4 screws and a plaque on my leg, but things could have been much worse and for that I am extremely grateful!" he commented while crediting his savior. "The rescue of the Swiss mountain left me speechless today. It took me about an hour to ask someone for help, but once I did, I was in the air and they operated on me in less than an hour."

Due to the accident, the 28-year-old was now unable to continue his vacation trip as he initially planned. "It seems that I will celebrate Christmas in a hospital bed this year," concluded his long legend, adding an emoji crying and laughing.

Shortly after the unpleasant fall, Dean shared on Instagram Stories images of the aftermath of the accident. The California native could be seen lying on the snowy ground alone and shared: "Well, I fell. 99 percent sure I dislocated my hip." He added: "Hopefully the patrol of heaven is on its way. I called them. They really didn't seem so worried."

Dean also recorded another video of birds flying over him and excited: "These birds that fly in circles are probably ready to feast on my dead body." He lamented, "But really, this really sucks. I'm a little worried." However, the last video tagged "Thank God for a random guy who crossed paths with me and was able to point out help" assured his fans that he would receive proper treatment.