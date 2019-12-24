The daughter of T.I., the dramatic change of Deyjah Harris makes fans happy – Watch the videos

Deyjah Harris's drama was made public a while ago, and all social networks went crazy after T.I. He addressed intimate topics about his daughter in public. He told everyone through his podcast that he is visiting the gynecologist along with his daughter just to make sure she is still a virgin.

Tip received tons of violent reactions after this unfortunate event, and people accused him of being controlling and sexist.

The only person who was by his side, as always, was his wife, Tiny Harris. Of course, there were also many fans who have been saying they agree with their ways of parenting.

Anyway, Deyjah is back on social media after a break, and is showing two new tattoos that were made during this time. Watch the videos below.

"I'm ready for my next tattoo." If you're ever looking for a pump tattoo artist at ATL, call @beyond_artistic and tell him I sent you! he's SUPER silly and talented, so go see him, he also does art apart from tattoos, so look at his art page too @rellartz & # 39; & # 39 ;, Deyjah captioned his post he shared on his account social networks.

He also shared some videos in which he showed the new tattoos. But more than that, Deyjah also shared images of herself rocking her blue hair, and you can also see this clip.

Hopefully everything is fine between Deyjah and his dad for Christmas.



