The Darts Special Christmas podcast show with Barry Hearn, Fallon Sherrock and Wayne Mardle | Darts news

The coverage of the World Darts Championship will resume on Friday, December 27 with another extraordinary double session, including Fallon Sherrock, & # 39; Queen of the Palace & # 39 ;.

While the World Darts Championship pauses to breathe, with the help of Devon Petersen, we speak exclusively with Barry Hearn, gather all the conversation points and go behind the scenes at Ally Pally.

It has been a frantic opening for tungsten adventures in North London, but you can be sure that The Darts Show podcast team has been working hard to offer you a festive edition to reflect and look to North London.

Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville have left Michael Bridge in a warm and comfortable studio for you to meet …

World Darts Live Championship Live

Barry Hearn – It has been a darts tournament like no other, and that is exactly the way the PDC president, Barry Hearn, likes it, so we sat down for an exclusive conversation with Mr. Darts and, in the first part, He talks about the impact of Fallon Sherrock and where the PDC stand in a possible move towards women's darts.

Fallon Sherrock – Another podcast, another victory for the woman of the moment who will return after Christmas, we dive into her press conference while the remarkable 25-year-old takes everything calmly.

Living with the commentators – 11 days is a long time in the press room of Ally Pally, or in the house of Big Brother, as is known, but for four of the Sky Sports commentators, 24 hours have passed during almost every one of those days. Mark Webster Y Stuart Pyke they are shared, as they are Wayne Mardle Y Rod studd they are too much, so how are things going?

Devon Petersen – Despite an early departure from the tournament, the African Warrior is hungry for more, joins us to analyze the tournament so far, including his opinion on Fallon Sherrock and what he is doing for the sport, in addition to life within The media room.

Colin Lloyd – Santa Jaws offers his assessment of how things unfold at Alexandra Palace, and leads the way in our discussion with Barry Hearn, the president of the PDC is still in love with our & # 39; Lloydy & # 39 ;.

Surprise Guests – There is a sporty sensation on one or two familiar faces, or they should be voices, since Ian Danter of talkSPORT shows his variety of Christmas impressions …..

You can watch each dart throw while the World Darts Championship concludes after the Christmas holidays, there are eight sessions left on Friday, December 27 at Sky Sports Darts from 12.30 p.m. Y continuous until the end on New Year's Day.