The best fantasy football waiver pads: Marshawn Lynch's possible dream after signing with Seahawks for week 17

Marshawn Lynch is a Seattle Seahawk once again. The agreed a deal with Seattle after heading to visit the team on Monday of week 17. The move comes after the Seahawks lost Chris Carson and CJ Prosise for an injury in week 16. Seattle would have been forced to roll with Travis Homer in week 17 in a great game against the 49ers in Sunday Night Football if it weren't for the signing of Lynch. Seattle also brought Robert Turbin back on Monday.

Week 17, start or sit down: Marshawn Lynch

We will probably have a better idea as the week goes by on the role of Lynch on Sunday night. But you can't imagine that he decided to tie the tacos once again to take on a supporting role with Homer. At least in the first descents, it seems likely that Lynch gets most of the carries.

There are two things to determine when deciding the feasibility of playing Lynch in the fantasy championships of Week 17: his ability, from which we cannot have a real reading, along with the defense he is playing.

Let's start with the one with a better idea: the 49ers have allowed third-party less fantasy points to be runners in 2019. That includes keeping the Falcons and Rams less than 100 yards on the ground in consecutive weeks. It is not a great confrontation in that sense, although conceptually a San Francisco team is not as defensively strong as it was at the beginning of the season.

As for Lynch's ability, it's hard to say if the 33-year-old still has it. In the 2018 season with Oakland, he averaged 4.2 yards per race, which is useful if he could promise that amount in Week 17. It's not a big threat to receive at this time: Seattle would probably still have Homer handling that role after catching 6 of 8 goals in week 16.

It is definitely worth picking up Lynch from the exemption cable. Especially as the only primetime game in week 17, it will provide good insurance for any inactive surprise earlier on Sunday. It is very difficult to plan to play it unless there are definitive reports on its use that come out during the week. If you could give Lynch 15 touches in week 17, even against the & # 39; Niners, it would be worth playing FLEX.