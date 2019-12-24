The 20 Premier League teams of the decade | Soccer news







From Arsenal to the Wolves, we compile the 20 current Premier League teams of the decade, chosen by those who know best. Vote for yours here.

Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson chooses his Arsenal XI from the 2010s and experiences some difficulties with the bottom line.

Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa striker Alan McInally provides his team of the decade, after 10 years of ups and downs in Villa Park.

Bournemouth

Former Bournemouth striker Luther Blissett chooses his 2010 Bournemouth XI, with another legendary striker in attack.

Brighton

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell chooses his Brighton XI from the 2010s, and there are many fan favorites.

Burnley

See who former Burnley defender Michael Duff has selected on his Burnley team of the decade.

Chelsea

Paul Merson had the pleasure of choosing the Chelsea team of the decade, with a lot of names to choose from.

crystal Palace

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison chooses his best Eagles XI from the previous 10 years at Selhurst Park.

Everton

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman chooses his Toffees team of the decade, introducing several of his former teammates.

Leicester City

Alan Smith had the pleasure of choosing the Leicester team of the decade, in which his previous team has had unprecedented success.

Liverpool

Nine of the current Liverpool team would be selected in the Reds team of the decade, according to Jamie Carragher of Sky Sports.

Manchester city

Steph Houghton had the pleasure of choosing the Manchester City team of the 2010s, the most successful period in the club's history.

United Manchester

Former Man United defender Gary Neville chooses his team from the 2010s at Old Trafford, a period in which the club won six major trophies.

Newcastle United

Who would be your Newcastle team of the decade? Choose your own team from the 2010s here with our interactive selector.

Norwich City

Darren Eadie includes three of the current Norwich City team in his team of the decade.

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's big winners dominate the Sheff Utd team of the decade chosen by legendary former Blades boss Dave Bassett.

Southampton

Matt Le Tissier has chosen his Southampton team of the decade and is a team that would definitely compete with the elite in the Premier League.

Tottenham

See who the former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson selected on his Tottenham team of the decade.

Watford

Watford legend Luther Blissett chooses his Watford XI from the 2010s, with some surprise inclusions on the back.

West ham

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee chooses his Hammers team of the decade, including some who escaped.

Wolves

The current crop of Nuno Espirito Santo dominates the team of the Wolves of the decade selected by Matt Murray, but who else makes the cut?