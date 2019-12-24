Taylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director

%MINIFYHTML6fba5b67b7eb5b9a042176b94a7102ce9% %MINIFYHTML6fba5b67b7eb5b9a042176b94a7102ce10%

Tom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the role of & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39; because it wasn't suitable for her because of & # 39; the most flattering reason & # 39 ;.

Taylor Swift missed the role of Eponine in his "Cats"director Tom hooper2012 movie "the Miserables"because he thought she had too much star power.

The filmmaker revealed that Swift auditioned for the role, but could not believe that someone would pass it for another woman, like Eddie Redmayne& # 39; s character does in the movie after falling in love Amanda SeyfriedCosette

"She auditioned brilliantly for Eponine," Hooper told Vulture. "I didn't choose it, but I got very close."

"Ultimately, I couldn't believe Taylor Swift was a girl that people would overlook. Therefore, she didn't feel good to her for the most flattering reason."

Eponine's role finally went to Samantha barks, but Tom couldn't get Taylor out of his mind and called her when he started choosing "Cats."

"I knew I was curious to work on a musical … (and) I wrote and said: & # 39; Would you like to meet? Would you like to see the world I am creating? & # 39; And I made a presentation. .. I had a 10-second clip of a dancer with fur, realistic. That was my tone. She loved it and was very kind and really supportive since then. "