Taylor Swift & # 39; & # 39; played with the idea & # 39; & # 39; to change this letter from & # 39; & # 39; Lover & # 39; & # 39;

Did you ever wonder how Taylor Swift wrote "Lover?" Well, you're in luck.

The 30-year-old singer interrupted her composition process during an interview with The New York Times released on thursday.

"I've never been able to fully explain the composition of songs, other than that, like little bright clouds floating in front of your face, and you grab it at the right time and then go back to what you know about the structure of a song to fill in the gaps, "he told the newspaper for his segment,quot; Diary of a song. "

Swift had wanted to write a song like "Lover,quot; for years; However, it was not until that fateful night in Nashville that inspiration struck.

"I had been thinking for years, & # 39; God, it would be great to have, like, a song that people in love want to dance, like slow dancing & # 39;" he said. "In my head, I had, like, the last two people on the dance floor at 3:00 a.m. staggering."