Taylor Swift & # 39; & # 39; played with the idea & # 39; & # 39; to change this letter from & # 39; & # 39; Lover & # 39; & # 39;

Did you ever wonder how Taylor Swift wrote "Lover?" Well, you're in luck.
The 30-year-old singer interrupted her composition process during an interview with The New York Times released on thursday.
"I've never been able to fully explain the composition of songs, other than that, like little bright clouds floating in front of your face, and you grab it at the right time and then go back to what you know about the structure of a song to fill in the gaps, "he told the newspaper for his segment,quot; Diary of a song. "
Swift had wanted to write a song like "Lover,quot; for years; However, it was not until that fateful night in Nashville that inspiration struck.
"I had been thinking for years, & # 39; God, it would be great to have, like, a song that people in love want to dance, like slow dancing & # 39;" he said. "In my head, I had, like, the last two people on the dance floor at 3:00 a.m. staggering."
After getting out of bed and walking to the piano, Swift began putting the pieces together. It was the line "Can I go where you are going? Can we always be so close?" That got stuck in his head.
"I wanted the choir to be these really simple existential questions we ask ourselves when we are in love," he explained. "Can I go where you are going? It's something so heavy to ask someone:" Can we always be so close? "He is so afraid but also love."
So how did you come up with the title of the song "Lover,quot;?
"I've always liked that word, but I've never used it in everyday life, you know?" she said. "When people say, & # 39; That is my lover over there & # 39 ;, or they are called & # 39; lovers & # 39 ;, as if I had never done that. But I have always loved it in the context of poetry or the songs,quot;.
When the interviewer pointed out that "lover,quot; can be a "polarizing,quot; word, Swift said: "Well, everything I do is polarizing. So, I'm used to it."
After sending the song to Jack antonoff, Swift met with the composer and producer. Then they worked on the melody with the sound engineer Laura Sisk.
"We are acting completely, totally on impulse and acting as intuition and acting as emotion and as coffee with oatmeal," said Swift The New York Times.
The team then added some special touches, like the "Pablo (McCartney) base ". Swift also told the publication that,quot; he is obsessively reviewing each letter "while he is in the study and will make small notes. When asked if any of the letters changed during this process, Swift gave an example.
"I had played with the idea of saying: & # 39; We could leave the Christmas lights on until April," he said.
As fans know, the lyrics ended up being "We could leave Christmas lights until January." When asked if most people leave their Christmas decorations until then, Swift explained that "it's not about it being crazy."
"It's about how mundane it is. It's about saying, & # 39; We could put a carpet there. We could make wallpaper, or we could paint & # 39;" he said, and then added. "When young adults move from living in their family to combining their lives with another person, that's really the deepest thing."
Swift also touched the bridge of the song and how it was reproduced in the wedding vows.
"I love to take a common phrase and twist it," he said. "Then, on the bridge, I took all these common phrases we say about weddings. I like to add something that changes the phrase."
To listen to your full interview, go to The New York Times.