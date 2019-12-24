Syrian government confiscates the assets of businessman Rami Makhlouf | News

Syrian customs officials have seized the assets of Rami Makhlouf, one of the richest businessmen in the country, and others involved in Syria's private sector, citing "customs violations."

It is the first order of its kind issued to Makhlouf, cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He has been accused of importing products, including oil and gas, without paying the applicable fees and charges.

According to a statement issued by the General Directorate of Customs, the decision comes to "guarantee the rights of the public treasury of fees and fines due to a case related to the violation of import regulations and other fines."

Plus:

The value of the fees and fines that Makhlouf owes is estimated at around 11 billion Syrian pounds ($ 21 million).

The European Union and the United States have already imposed sanctions on Makhlouf, who reportedly controls up to 60 percent of the country's economy, which is now in ruins after more than nine years of war.

Media reports also revealed that the Syrian government imposed house arrest in Makhlouf earlier this year as part of a large-scale campaign to limit the influence of entrepreneurs during the war in Syria.

Chris Doyle, a Middle Eastern analyst and director of the Council for Arab-British understanding, described the measure as an "extraordinary moment."

"Seeing the regime take measures like this against someone so important and, in fact, others who were part of this new capitalism of friends … proves that all is not well," Doyle told Al Jazeera.

The Syrian government may be trying to "underpin its legitimacy at a time of real decline in income and when so many Syrians are in misery," Doyle said.

"It could also be that since the regime has so few financial resources at this time that they are basically trying to accumulate as many millions and billions as they can to move forward."

The measure, he said, illustrates an important power play within the "internal ranks of the regime and a desire that its legitimacy be maintained."

In recent weeks, the value of the Syrian pound has plummeted. Observers say the economic situation has been exacerbated since the uprising began in neighboring Lebanon in October.

Lebanon, considered the financial lung of many Syrian businessmen, suffered a serious financial crisis when its economy suffered a further decline due to continued protests and political stagnation.

The last movement occurs when the Syrian government forces approach the last province of Idlib, controlled by the rebels, in the northwest region of the country.

The area is located on the M5 motorway that connects the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo. Capturing the area would allow the Syrian government to connect cities under its control and boost trade significantly.

Idlib, home to almost three million people, has been under a relentless bombing campaign since April this year. Tens of thousands have fled to relative security near the border with Turkey amid adverse weather conditions and extreme humanitarian conditions.