Swizz Beatz's baby's mother is not happy with Alicia Keys as her daughter's stepmother, Swizz Beatz replies

It seems that things are not in harmony right now in the family of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

While it seems that Swizz and the mother of her children are often successful parents, the mother of her daughter Nicole is talking about her situation and points to Alicia Keys as a stepmother.

In a long protest on Instagram, Jahna Sebastian made several statements about Alicia's relationship with her daughter. Since then he has deleted the post, but you can read it below:

Jahna captioned the post: “I'm talking now. There are women in the same position. Women in general have been constantly told throughout history not to say anything, when there have been problems. This is the moment of truth ".

To summarize his main problems, Jahna said he didn't like Alicia Keys supposedly buying her daughter a phone and controlling it without Jahna's permission. He also said he didn't like his daughter calling Alicia "mom."

Well, Swizz Beatz heard about Jahna's complaint and called her for not communicating these problems to him and his wife in private. He added that they had recently spoken with Jahna and that there were no complaints from him.

Swizz commented below his post to make things clear:

“First of all, Nicole doesn't have her own phone! 2nd, that's my phone that I don't use so I can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her. Third, nobody forced Nicole to call them as she chose to call her UMI! I won't let any of my children do things I don't want, period! 4h, we just talked on the phone and you had none of this to say, you were sweet and kind! You already know my number, if you have no problems, call me! Leave it now! "

They had a little round trip before Jahna finally deleted the post. We hope that these parents can solve it and return to peaceful shared parenthood.