Swizz Beatz responds to Baby Mama's complaint against wife Alicia Keys

In an Instagram post, Jahna Sabastian previously accused Alicia, who married Swizz in 2010, of bribing her daughter, who shares with Swizz, to call her & # 39; Umi & # 39 ;, which means & # 39; mother & # 39; in Arabic.

Swizz beatz has reacted to the complaint of Instagram of her baby mom Jahna Sabastian in which she criticized Alicia Keys. While trying to defend his singing wife, Swizz was involved in an online discussion with his ex on Instagram.

"First of all, Nicole doesn't have her own phone!" He said of his daughter Nicole, whom he shares with Jahna. "Second, that's my phone I don't use so I can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her!"

Referring to Nicole calling Alicia "umi", which means "mom" in Arabic, Swizz explained: "Thirdly, nobody forced Nicole to call them what she chose to call her UMI! I won't let any of my children do things you don't do "I don't want to – period! 4th, we just talked on the phone and you had nothing to say, you were sweet and kind! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me! ! Thank you!!!"

He added: "Besides, why every time you publish these things, you include your music in the post directly after and all the things you have done as a competition? Ask a friend!"

In another comment, Swizz urged Jahna to call him if he had anything to say. "You have my number if you have a problem or a question, please call me as an adult, it's 2020! The line is always open!"

Responding to that, Jahna replied: "Why doesn't your wife call me as an adult or at least answer my text messages or calls, and you always chase me with shouts behind me every time I try to communicate with her? Isn't she an adult? However, you were never happy that I talked to Mashonda or Nichole, Nasir's mother. "

"Every time I talk about these problems with you, you never listen, shout and try to turn me off," he continued in another post. "At least try to listen to the other side as an adult. It can't always be so one-sided."

Swizz only answered the comment with multiple emojis of a face with monocle. When he finished from side to side, he said: "Blessings. I hope everything goes in your favor."

Jahna previously accused Alicia, who married Swizz in 2010, of bribing Nicole to call her "Umi." She wrote in a post: "I am the only mother of my son. I am the one who raised her, who gave her life, British citizenship, knowledge and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever. "

"No one else will be called any name of & # 39; mother & # 39; in English, Arabic, or & # 39; Umi & # 39; or anything in any other language for her," Jahna said. "I will not let anyone bribe her and change her using material things against me, iPhones and other things."

Jahna did not mention Alicia directly, but made it clear that her angry messages were addressed to her daughter's "stepfather." She said in her next post: "It is disrespectful about the mother, when the & # 39; stepfather & # 39; doesn't even talk to the mother, but tries to have the child call them by a name that means" mother "."