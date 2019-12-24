"It simply shows incredible dedication and mental strength to go through so many ups and downs in your career,quot;





James Anderson prepares to play in his 150th test match for England

Stuart Broad says his new partner, James Anderson, is a "great example,quot; for other cricketers as he prepares to play his 150th test match.

Anderson, 37, will become the second Englishman, after Sir Alastair Cook, and the first sailor of any country in the milestone when he lines up against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Boxing Day, live Sky Sports Cricket Y Main event from 7am.

And Broad said Sky sports that his pacemaker partner, the all-time leader in the wicket test among fast bowlers with 575 scalps in 149 tests, can continue for a good while yet.

"It's very special for anyone. It just shows incredible dedication and mental strength to get through so many ups and downs in his career," Broad said of Anderson's 150th game.

"I am very proud of Jimmy. He is someone I have admired throughout my career. He has guided me through different periods and is a great example for anyone who enters the game on how to do their business."

Anderson seems to be completely above the calf injury that destroyed his ash series

Anderson must play in his second test since February, after limping out of the first game of the ashes at Edgbaston in August with a calf injury and subsequently lost the 1-0 series loss in New Zealand.

However, the sailor picked up a combination of four wickets in England's two warm-up games in South Africa, including three in the weekend draw against South Africa A in Benoni.

"I'm sure there were times when he thought that 150 Tests might be a bit out of reach, so make this milestone incredibly special," Broad added. "From what it seems, he has much more."

Broad, if you overcome the disease you have been fighting, and Anderson could be part of a complete attack on the Opening Test.

England head coach Chris Silverwood said: "We look at the statistics of this field and suggest that sewing is the way to go, which has the most effect on the game here. So we are certainly seeing that."

