Steelers put quarterback Mason Rudolph on IR

The Steelers received the worst Christmas gift of all on Tuesday, according to a Adam Schefter report.

Pittsburgh placed quarterback Mason Rudolph in Injured Reserve with a left shoulder injury. He will be out for the Steelers Week 17 game against the Ravens and, if Pittsburgh wins, all playoffs.

Tuesday's news is just the last chapter of the Steelers quarterback saga, one that has seen a revolving door in the post since Ben Roethlisberger's injury early in the season.

Rudolph completed 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns for nine interceptions this season. He was 5-3 as a starter, but was sent at week 12 in favor of Devlin Hodges, who started five of the last six games for the Steelers, 3-2. Rudolph left the bench in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets after Hodges threw two interceptions; He completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a score, but left the game in the fourth quarter with that left shoulder injury.

That leaves Hodges (91 of 135, five touchdowns and eight interceptions) leading a Week 17 victory against the Ravens with a playoff spot on the line. Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 26-23 on October 6. If the Steelers won, they would reach the playoffs as a sixth wild card.