Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Rani Mukerji's party

Rani Mukerji is currently shining on big screens like Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 by Gopi Puthran. The actress organized a party and organized the most important Bollywood names at her house in Mumbai last night. The party was perhaps held to celebrate the success of its latest release. Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others attended.

The images outside Rani's residence were on the internet. Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a bright yellow suit that came with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to the party. The two probably shared a joke because Ranbir was all smiles in the photos. Brahmastra's director and Rani's cousin, Ayan Mukerji, were also part of the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving with his wife Gauri together in his car. Saif, who meets with Rani on the screen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, was seen in his car, dressed in a navy blue kurt. Kareena was seen with sister Karisma Kapoor in a black sequin top. The directors of Ghost Stories, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar were also seen at the party. Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rima Jain, among others, also made their presence felt.

