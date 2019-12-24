Spies In Disguise Movie Review

3.5 / 5
Power of the birds!
The super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) is a reckless agent, who is dressed naturally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, carries many hidden weapons on his person, loves to explode a lot and always ends his mission with a flourish, while still saving the day. He is somewhat arrogant about the whole thing and treats all the other people who work for his super secret agency like his henchmen. Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) is a weapons scientist who works for the agency and wants to draw a line of non-fatal contraptions. Their paths cross and Walter ends up transforming Lance into a dove. Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) is a powerful terrorist who has a bionic arm and a technology with disguise capabilities. He wants to target all the secret agents there to avenge the mistakes of the past and now it is up to Lance, Walter and his aviary friends to defeat the villain and save his comrades …
The film is based on the animated short film by Lucas Martell Pigeon: Impossible (2009). As such, it is a parody of all the Mission Impossible movies and all the Bond movies you've seen. The change of face, for example, is the hallmark of MI films. The bionic arm and the vindictive villain can easily fit into any Bond movie. What is different is that, instead of looking for a solution where everything and everyone explodes, the film analyzes pacifist ways to counter super villains. He preaches peace and nonviolence and argues that good and evil are only terms. In trying to counteract violence with violence, it is people who end up being injured. Therefore, one should look beyond textbook solutions and discover ways that cause minimal damage to all concerned.
The film also uses tropes of friend movies, facing Lance's solo flight routine against Walters' faith in teamwork. Although the formula has been used so much now that we can predict the turns a mile away. The animation is really imaginative. The car chase sequence in which Lance tries to direct his supercar full of gadgets in his pigeon avatar keeps you divided. Another sequence has a flock of pigeons that rescue Walter from certain death. And only in a children's movie would we see pink glitter, videos of kittens and bubble gum to eliminate the bad guys.
In general, Spies In Disguise is the perfect Christmas movie that has something for everyone. It offers a unique parody of spy movies, includes a powerful message and is complemented by the stellar power of Will Smith and Tom Holland. What more can you really ask for?
Trailer: Disguised Spies
Neil Soans, December 25, 2019, 1:00 a.m. IST
3.5 / 5
Story of disguised spies: A super spy and a scientist need to work together when the first one becomes a dove.
Review of disguised spies: Lance Sterling (with the voice of Will Smith) is the self-proclaimed "The best spy in the world,quot;, and is not an exaggeration. He manages impossible missions with extravagance thanks to his abilities, intelligence, charisma and some useful gadgets. Which brings us to Walter Beckett (voiced by Tom Holland), a mad scientist with a penchant for creating nonviolent gadgets. Sterling prefers to work alone, but is forced to partner with Walter when he accidentally consumes one of the inventor's concoctions and turns into a dove. Sterling and Walter now need help while confronting Killian (with the voice of Ben Mendelsohn), who threatens to expose all spies.
Following the movie's trailer, Will Smith and Tom Holland's couple promised to be their highlight, and it is! Both actors ignite their charm to the highest degree, which, combined with their chemistry, is reason enough to watch this animated movie from Blue Sky Studios. The plot is almost completely predictable; This is a combination of a spy action parody and a comedy of friends, so their address is more or less explained. Similarly, the plot and arcs of the characters can be delineated within the first act. However, there are some surprises that the film's marketing managed to hide. A notable aspect is the animation of the film, which is visually detailed and will appeal to both adults and children. While humor is undoubtedly more biased for younger audiences, parents will find a lot to laugh at.
Having said that, the novelty of the idea of body exchange begins to weaken after a point, especially when jokes feel reaffirmed. But the cast of voice actors doesn't let their attention falter for a long time. In addition to Smith and Holland, Ben Mendelsohn enjoys another negative role as the bad Killian. Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan and DJ Khaled give voice to a trio of agents in search of the missing Sterling, and join the chaos. The film has an endearing message about misfits and nonviolence that children could learn without a doubt. "Disguised spies,quot; may not be revolutionary in any way, but it is a fun and entertaining family movie appropriate for the holidays.