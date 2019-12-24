Spies In Disguise Movie Review

Critic's Rating:







3.5 / 5

Power of the birds!

The super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) is a reckless agent, who is dressed naturally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, carries many hidden weapons on his person, loves to explode a lot and always ends his mission with a flourish, while still saving the day. He is somewhat arrogant about the whole thing and treats all the other people who work for his super secret agency like his henchmen. Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) is a weapons scientist who works for the agency and wants to draw a line of non-fatal contraptions. Their paths cross and Walter ends up transforming Lance into a dove. Killian (Ben Mendelsohn) is a powerful terrorist who has a bionic arm and a technology with disguise capabilities. He wants to target all the secret agents there to avenge the mistakes of the past and now it is up to Lance, Walter and his aviary friends to defeat the villain and save his comrades …

The film is based on the animated short film by Lucas Martell Pigeon: Impossible (2009). As such, it is a parody of all the Mission Impossible movies and all the Bond movies you've seen. The change of face, for example, is the hallmark of MI films. The bionic arm and the vindictive villain can easily fit into any Bond movie. What is different is that, instead of looking for a solution where everything and everyone explodes, the film analyzes pacifist ways to counter super villains. He preaches peace and nonviolence and argues that good and evil are only terms. In trying to counteract violence with violence, it is people who end up being injured. Therefore, one should look beyond textbook solutions and discover ways that cause minimal damage to all concerned.

The film also uses tropes of friend movies, facing Lance's solo flight routine against Walters' faith in teamwork. Although the formula has been used so much now that we can predict the turns a mile away. The animation is really imaginative. The car chase sequence in which Lance tries to direct his supercar full of gadgets in his pigeon avatar keeps you divided. Another sequence has a flock of pigeons that rescue Walter from certain death. And only in a children's movie would we see pink glitter, videos of kittens and bubble gum to eliminate the bad guys.

In general, Spies In Disguise is the perfect Christmas movie that has something for everyone. It offers a unique parody of spy movies, includes a powerful message and is complemented by the stellar power of Will Smith and Tom Holland. What more can you really ask for?

Trailer: Disguised Spies