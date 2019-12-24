Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo reveals that her father passed away after fighting cancer

Southern charm Star Naomie Olindo shared with her Instagram fans this week that her father Joel died of esophageal cancer. In an emotional post, Olindo revealed that his father had been fighting privately against the disease for the past twelve months, and died peacefully on Friday surrounded by people who love him.

"I missed him before he left, and I can't imagine what this road will be like," the 27-year-old wrote in the caption that showed Olindo next to her father's bed in the hospital. “If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please, I know that my heart is with you and it really hurts. There are really no words for this pain, but I am very grateful for the kindness and love that our friends and family have shown my mother and me during the most difficult time of our life. "

Olindo continued to write that for those whose father had been impacted by life in a small or large way, he would love to see them in the wake in honor of Joel that will take place on January 4 at the Nico restaurant near Charleston, South Carolina , to celebrate his dad.

Olindo said his father was the most amazing person he had ever met. He and his mother, Carole, both from France, have appeared in Southern charm in the past. However, they never mentioned their battle against cancer in front of the Bravo cameras.

Companion Southern Charmer Eliza Limehouse commented on Olindo's post, writing that he loves her very much and was sending his prayers. Thousands of fans have also expressed their condolences, and many wrote how much they regret the loss of Olindo.

The tragic news of Joel's death means that Olindo is the second star of Southern charm losing a father in 2019. In August, Kathryn Dennis lost her mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, who also fought cancer. Dennis told him People Magazine that she was "incredibly close,quot; to her mother, and her "best friend,quot; also called her.

Only a few months before Allison died, Kathryn said her mother had gone through her so much that she didn't know what she would do without her.

Ad

New episodes of Southern charm will return to Bravo in the spring of 2020.



Post views:

0 0