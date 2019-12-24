SNL’s cold open turned the sixth Democratic debate into the Jerry Springer show

SNL’s cold open turned the sixth Democratic debate into the Jerry Springer showBy Matilda ColemanDecember 24, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp SNLs players skewered the wine cave debate, brought back Kamala Harris, and had Donald Trump crash the party.%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest... Read moreTaylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 WennTom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the... Read moreMiley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court... Read moreKim Kardashian and Kanye West give away the jacket of North Michael Jackson – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 Read moreSweet Christmas Eve surprise – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 24, 2019 0 Read more