SNL’s cold open turned the sixth Democratic debate into the Jerry Springer show

By Matilda Coleman
Entertainment

SNLs players skewered the wine cave debate, brought back Kamala Harris, and had Donald Trump crash the party.
%%

Recent Articles

Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest...
Read more

Taylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennTom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the...
Read more

Miley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away the jacket of North Michael Jackson – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Sweet Christmas Eve surprise – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©