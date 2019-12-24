Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms starring in a horror comedy with Katrina Kaif

There were reports that Katrina Kaif is ready to work with two young actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an action movie, but there was no confirmation for a while. According to previous reports, Katrina Kaif had to collaborate with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter, Gully Boy's fame for a large-budget action artist, however, none of the stars had revealed anything about the same. But now, Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally talked about the project.



In an interview with an entertainment portal, Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed the news of working with Katrina Kaif for a horror comedy. He said: "There is a horror comedy with Katrina Kaif that will happen at the end of the year."





In addition to starring in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside debutant Sharvari, Siddhant will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in the upcoming Shakun Batra.



It seems that Siddhant is going to have a great 2020 and we are looking forward to it.