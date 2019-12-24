Shore Shore Jersey Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino and his wife Lauren buy a new house in New Jersey while trying to start a family

After a difficult year that was dominated by an eight-month season in federal prison for tax evasion, Jersey Shore: family vacation The star Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino is closing 2019 making a great purchase with his wife, Lauren. The couple just bought a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in New Jersey after they revealed they are trying to start a family.

According to Zillow, the four-story house is 9,800 square feet and is valued at $ 1.8 million. Designed by architect Rui A. Ponte, the house has a patio, an observation deck overlooking the New York City skyline, a garage for four cars, a master suite with double dressing rooms, a bar, a fireplace and a basement.

Mike Sorrentino's mansion in New Jersey is Guido's dream home

https://t.co/cMRcRSvO22 – Eugene Bedell jr. (@ Ebedell20) December 24, 2019

Sorrentino was released from a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in September, and he and Lauren appeared in Good morning america Last month to talk about your life together now that you are home from prison. The couple revealed that they conceived a child when Mike was released, but lost the pregnancy by a miscarriage after about six and a half weeks or seven weeks.

"I didn't want to contain this," Lauren said. "I wanted to share it with other people who are going through it and be honest so I can heal the process."

Despite their tragic loss, the couple says they will try to get pregnant again because they want to start a family.

Mike also told him Page six This week, she hopes to celebrate this year's Christmas with Lauren because it will be much sweeter than her first Christmas together as husband and wife.

Mike and Lauren married in November 2018, but their first Christmas as a married couple was overshadowed by their impending prison sentence.

"Christmas is much sweeter because I am at home: last year, I think I was about to go to prison in that particular period of time," explained the 37-year-old. “As much as I tried to be my best, I had to lower my head and handle something. So this year I feel we have left that chapter behind and now we can move forward and enjoy some of the beautiful chapters of our life. "

Mike and Lauren have partnered with the Banyan Treatment Center this year after they celebrated four years of sobriety. The couple is giving away a rehabilitation stay at a Banyan facility to someone who is fighting addiction.

Mike Sorrentino says that being sober and living a full life has opened many doors for him, and now he feels he is his best self. He says he wants to share that with others and teach them to do the same.

Ad

The second half of Jersey Shore: family vacation Season 3 will air on MTV in 2020.



Post views:

0 0