Shane Long: Southampton striker doubts Chelsea's game with a knee injury | Soccer news





Shane Long could face a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury

Southampton's bid to continue climbing the Premier League table was hit hard after striker Shane Long suffered a knee injury.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Long could miss the Boxing Day game in Chelsea, as well as the club's calendar of Christmas games.

Previous Chelsea vs Southampton

"I have a problem with Shane Long because he slipped last weekend and has a small knee injury," Hasenhuttl told a news conference.

"He couldn't train today (Tuesday). He definitely isn't (outside), but he doesn't look very good."

Long was replaced during Saturday's win at Aston Villa, the third victory of the Saints in five games.

5:27 Charlie Nicholas says that Southampton's risky lineup was worth it against a Villa team that was & # 39; absolutely horrible & # 39; in his 3-1 defeat in the Premier League Charlie Nicholas says that Southampton's risky lineup was worth it against a Villa team that was & # 39; absolutely horrible & # 39; in his 3-1 defeat in the Premier League

Consecutive wins at home against Watford and Norwich were followed by defeats at Newcastle and then at West Ham before the Hasenhuttl team produced a clinical display to beat Villa 3-1.

"It was a big step for us, no doubt, but only one game with a great victory and now we have to continue our committed and well organized work," said Hasenhuttl. "That is the key to winning this game.

"You can feel that the atmosphere is more positive after such a race, it is normal."

"It can be a stimulus for everyone, mentally, but we must be clear, there is a long way to go."

0:38 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it is imperative to manage the game time of the forward Danny Ings, who has scored 12 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions. Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it is imperative to manage the game time of the forward Danny Ings, who has scored 12 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions.

The saints have come a long way since their humiliating 9-0 loss to Leicester in October, but Hasenhuttl gave a warning before the trip to the Stamford Bridge.

"Now we are three points above the (downhill) line and this is fine, but the next matches are very difficult and that means that the performance has to improve more and more," he added.

"Otherwise, it will not be possible to win points against the next opponent."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will return to Southampton

Extreme Moussa Djenepo (hamstrings) and defender Yan Valery (infection) are not available.

But Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recovered after hitting the knee in Villa and is expected to be available.

Sofiane Boufal could return to the fight after struggling with a toe injury suffered when she accidentally found her kitchen table at home last month and Kevin Danso recovered from an illness.