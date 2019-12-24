Shah Rukh Khan wanted the Atlee project to be rewritten?

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment


It has been more than a year since the last release of Shah Rukh Khan, Zero. Fans are now eagerly waiting for you to sign the next movie and announce it as soon as possible. Everyone expected him to announce it on his birthday this year, but that didn't happen. From Rajkumar Hirani to Aashiq Abu, there are strong reports of SRK making his films. In the midst of all this, the latest reports suggest that Khan is ready to make the Atlee movie.


If you believe in the reports, it is said that the director released his next film to SRK, however, the actor was not totally convinced with the script and asked Atlee to return to work on it. Reports also suggest that SRK wants to be completely sure before signing its next.

Although SRK had no launch in 2019, there were many other projects that kept it busy. In addition to producing Badla, protagonist of Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan, the actor launched a high-budget web series with Emraan Hashmi titled Bard of Blood, also voiced for Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King of Disney.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee

