Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki will play doubles in New Zealand | Tennis news





Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are long-term friends off the court

Friends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki will play double meetings for the first time in the ASB Classic of the WTA Tour in Auckland from January 6.

The former world No. 1 Wozniacki has started his season in Auckland every year since 2015 and has made the hard court tournament the first stop of his short farewell tour.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly after winning the 2018 Australian Open and will retire from tennis after playing the Melbourne Open next month.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has not played doubles with anyone other than his sister Venus since the Fed Cup World Group qualifier in 2015 with his last WTA doubles tournament without Venus in 2002.

Meanwhile, Wozniacki hasn't played doubles for more than three years.

Williams was Wozniacki's bridesmaid at her wedding earlier this year and will hold an exhibition in Copenhagen in May, the last Wozniacki match before retirement.

"We've been wanting to play doubles together for a long time, but it hasn't worked out, so I'm very excited to make it happen, especially in one of my favorite tournaments," said Wozniacki. "It is going to be very fun!"

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu has had a sensational 2019

Andreescu leaves the Auckland tournament with & # 39; knee problems & # 39;

However, Auckland Classic organizers have suffered a setback in their tournament lineup with the withdrawal of US Open champion Bianca Andreescu due to "knee problems."

The Canadian teenager had been the main favorite for the tournament, which is a traditional warm-up for players who tune their game before the Australian Open.

"Organizers have been informed that Bianca Andreescu has had to withdraw from the next event due to his ongoing knee problems," the statement said.

"We are disappointed not to welcome Bianca and wish him all the best for a speedy recovery."

Andreescu managed to qualify in Auckland earlier this year only to lose to Julia Goerges of Germany in the final, which he used as a springboard for a sensational 2019.

She won her first WTA Tour title in Indian Wells, then beat Serena Williams in the final in Toronto and again in Flushing Meadows to get her first Grand Slam title.

The Auckland tournament had possibly reunited its strongest field with Andreescu, Williams, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and the 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko confirmed.

The two-time Grand Slam winner, Svetlana Kuznetsova, and American teenage girls Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff also participated in the tournament before heading to Melbourne Park for the season that opens the Grand Slam that runs from January 20 to 2 February

