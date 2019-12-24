Scott Kashket of Wycombe accused more than 183 alleged bets | Soccer news





It is alleged that Scott Kashket placed 183 bets on football matches over a period of two years.

Wycombe striker Scott Kashket has been charged with misconduct under the FA betting rules.

It is alleged that the 23-year-old made 183 bets on football matches over a period of two years and has until New Year's Eve to answer the charge.

An FA statement said: "Scott Kashket of Wycombe Wanderers FC has been charged with misconduct under the FA Betting Rules.

"It is alleged that he placed 183 bets on football matches between September 3, 2014 and August 22, 2016, against FA Rule E8. He has until Tuesday, December 31, 2019 to respond."

Kashket has made 21 appearances for Sky Bet League One Wycombe leaders to date this season and has scored four goals.

Wycombe responded to the charge with a brief statement on his official Twitter account in support of Kashket.

He said: "Wanderers recognizes the following statement and continues to provide @scottkashket with all our support in the matter, which relates to a difficult time in his career before joining the club."