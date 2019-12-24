Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen loses appeal against red card vs Celtic | Soccer news





Sam Cosgrove faced Scott Brown after being sent to Celtic Park

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove lost his appeal against the red card he received at Celtic.

Cosgrove will now miss the Boxing Day match against Livingston and Sunday's trip to face Hearts in Tynecastle.

The 20-goal striker was ejected by referee Euan Anderson for a challenge to Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer during his team's 2-1 defeat at Parkhead on Saturday.

A statement on the Aberdeen website said: "Aberdeen FC tonight (Tuesday) lost its appeal to the SFA against Sam Cosgrove's red card received Saturday at Celtic Park, which means the forward will now comply with an immediate ban of two matches. "

"Therefore, Sam is suspended for the last two games of the year against Livingston in Pittodrie on boxing day and against Hearts in Tynecastle on December 29."

Dons chief Derek McInnes described him as a "bright tackle,quot; after Cosgrove ran and won the ball before hitting Ajer with his remaining leg.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates his winning goal with Mikey Johnston

McInnes revealed that his Celtic counterpart, Neil Lennon, had agreed with him immediately after Saturday's game, but Hoops' boss had a change of mind after watching the video.

Speaking before the appeal hearing of the Scotland Football Association on Christmas Eve, Lennon said: "He received a lot of ball but there was intention there."

"I didn't think I needed to do the challenge in that area and the way he did it."

"Ten years ago I would have been happy with a challenge like that, but with the game as it is now, maybe I could have hurt Kristoffer in the follow-up and maybe I am lucky not to get away with a serious injury or injury of some kind.

"Looking at it at that time, it was a complete challenge, but when you see it again, I think: & # 39; Why are you doing such a challenge? You're getting into trouble & # 39 ;.

"So, as is the game, it was probably the right decision."

"You always worry when a player has left the ground because excessive force could be dangerous."