Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha at Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party

The latest release of Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3, has been getting good results at the box office. The film marks the debut of Saiee and her performance is also appreciated. Last night, the debutante celebrated her birthday and her co-stars of Dabangg 3 made sure that the new participant felt special. Spotted at the party were Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Majrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur and some more from Bollywood. Salman was even seen lighting Saiee's cake along with his father, Mahesh Manjrekar.