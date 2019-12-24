Ryan Phillippe does not regret attending the Saudi Arabia festival despite the violent reaction

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Responding to criticism about his appearance at the MDL Beast Festival, the 45-year-old actor points out that changes are taking place in the country and describes it as an "incredible place to visit."

Up News Info –

Ryan Phillippe He has responded to criticism for attending the CDM Beast Festival on Saturday (December 21) in Saudi Arabia due to the country's controversial human rights laws.

Acts included Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Martin garrix Y DJ TiestoThey have been heavily criticized for appearing in the country, where the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community are still severely limited under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ryan, along with stars that include Sofia Richie, Winnie harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Luka SabbatY Armie hammer They were on the impressive guest list of the event, but online fans criticized their attendance after the actress / model Emily Ratajkowski He revealed that he declined an invitation to the festival.

After a follower asked how much Ryan was paid to attend, the star of "Cruel Intentions" replied: "Is your government not to blame? Great. I've never heard of one. Progress and change take time. It's happening. here and it was a wonderful place to visit. "

He added in an Instagram post: "I had a magical day with wonderful people. I will probably join this subtitle later when I get my thoughts back together."

"I love how we can find ways to connect through our human unity, the pure desire for love and freedom. It doesn't matter in what part of the world. I hope those connections help us achieve even more positive change and progress."

<br />

Emily revealed that she was rejecting an invitation to the event in a statement to the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada.

"It is very important for me to make clear my support for women's rights, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press," he said. "I hope that moving forward in this will attract more attention to the injustices that occur there."

The reports state that "six-figure sums were offered for assistance and geo-tagged publications" that promote the event.