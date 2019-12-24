Russian SU-24 aircraft practiced the attack on a destroyer of the US Navy. UU. In the Black Sea – Defense Blog

A US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer operating in international waters in the Black Sea experienced several close interactions with Russian airplanes on December 23.

The USS Ross (DDG 71) found multiple and aggressive flight maneuvers by Russian aircraft that were carried out very close to the ship.

Two Russian SU-24 aircraft, accompanied by Su-27 (Su-30) fighters, conducted numerous short-distance passes at low altitude and practiced a mock attack on the destroyer of the United States Navy en route to Odessa, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The plane performed the typical maneuver of an air strike with cruise missiles and returned to the airfield," says the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is the eighth time that a ship of the US Navy. UU. Visit the Black Sea since early 2019. The last ship that visited the Black Sea was the USS Porter (DDG 78) in October. During his time in the Black Sea, Porter conducted a trilateral approval exercise with Ukraine and Romania, and strategic commitments during port visits to Odessa, Ukraine, and Batumi, Georgia.

"Throughout the year, the assets of the 6th U.S. fleet have operated in the Black Sea in support of our regional partners and allies," said Vice Admiral Lisa M. Franchetti, commander of 6. ª fleet of the USA. UU. "Ross's transit demonstrates our continued commitment to security and stability in the maritime domain."

Ross, deployed at the Naval Station in Rota, Spain, is carrying out naval operations in the area of ​​operations of the 6th Fleet of the USA. UU. In support of U.S. national security interests. UU. In Europe. The U.S. Navy UU. It usually operates in the Black Sea in accordance with international law, including the Montreux Convention.

The 6th Fleet of the USA UU., Based in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and inter-institutional partners, to promote the national interests of the United States. UU. And security and stability in Europe and Africa.