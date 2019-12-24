Rory McIlroy: Beat Brooks Koepka to FedExCup my 2019 highlight | Golf news

















Rory McIlroy recalls his four victories in 2019 and admits that defeating Brooks Koepka to the glory of FedExCup was his greatest achievement, while also regretting his slow starts in the four majors.

Rory McIlroy has revealed that defeating Brooks Koepka to win the Tour Championship was his highlight of a memorable 2019.

After a year that saw McIlroy record four world victories and finish out of the top 10 in just six of his 25 starts, the four-time major champion sat at his local club, Holywood, to reflect on his last 12 months.

McIlroy had an incredible start in 2019, starting the year with five consecutive results in the top six on the PGA Tour before registering his first victory in 53 weeks with a one-shot victory at The Players.

McIlroy claimed a unique victory in The Players

The Northern Irishman suffered an exit of the last 16 to Tiger Woods in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and fell short in his last bet to complete the Grand Slam of golf, finishing tied for 21st in the Masters.

McIlroy followed the top 10 in the PGA Championship and Wells Fargo Championship with a failed first cut of the year at the Memorial, only to recover with a dominant seven-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy published rounds of 64 and 61 over the weekend in Canada

The 30-year-old finished a streak of three consecutive lost cuts at the US Open with a ninth draw at Pebble Beach, but suffered an early start at home at The Open, quadrupling his opening hole at Royal Portrush before failing out the end Weekend for a blow.

McIlroy admitted that he "needs to start a little faster,quot; in the big events after missing out on adding to his main account for the fifth consecutive year, before losing to Koepka on the last day of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational a Week later.

McIlroy finished five strokes in the fourth draw, as Koepka claimed a three-shot victory at Memphis

He made peace in the Tour Championship at the end of the season, leaving Koepka on the last day in East Lake to claim the FedExCup for the entire season and his $ 15 million jackpot for the second time.

The former No. 1 in the world returned to the European Circuit to lose in a five-man tie at the Omega European Masters and finished tied for ninth in the BMW PGA Championship, before following a third tie in the Zozo Championship for winning the WGC-HSBC champions in Shanghai.

