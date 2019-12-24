Robbie Williams has a picture of Victoria Beckham on top of her Christmas tree

%MINIFYHTML4591b9a3ed9704cf2bee453c2fec6b629% %MINIFYHTML4591b9a3ed9704cf2bee453c2fec6b6210%

Speaking about his Christmas tradition in an interview, the former Take That member also reveals that he and his wife Ayda Field generally hire Mr Christmas to help them decorate their home.

Robbie williams has an image of Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) on top of his Christmas tree – to help him and his wife Ayda field Avoid festive treats.

The singer of "Angels" has struggled with weight problems and a sleep disorder in the past, and to avoid pampering himself during the Christmas season, he came up with an unusual method: hit Victoria on top of the tree.

"When we are eating Terry & # 39; s Chocolate Orange, we can look up at our tree and a sense of guilt will overwhelm us and we will leave the chocolate because she (Victoria) has none," he told the British newspaper Daily Star.

His wife, Ayda, previously revealed that when they have been living in Los Angeles, they do everything possible for the holiday season by hiring the famous Christmas decorator Mr Christmas.

"We have Mr. Christmas in Los Angeles, he is quite … Mr. Christmas makes the tree of all celebrities," he said during an episode of his podcast "At Home with the Williamses." "He makes our tree."

When describing the festive help he receives from Mr Christmas, he adds: "You have to reserve Mr Christmas four months in advance and then you have these very handsome gay men, they are called elves and you must refer to them as elves. And they are in the home, they are wearing railings, the tree, and it's a whole team that comes in. Obviously I can't do it myself. "