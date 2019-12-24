Rita Ora gets octopus for Christmas and loves it

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
ITV

The singer of & # 39; Hot Right Now & # 39; reveals in a new television interview that he receives the strange Christmas gift from one of his friends and & # 39; secretly likes it a lot & # 39 ;.

Up News Info
Rita prays He once received a strange Christmas gift from a friend: a chemically preserved octopus.

The hit creator "Hot Right Now" mentioned one of her friends who had seen the strange object in a store and thought it looked "great."

However, he was surprised when he actually received it as a gift, but secretly loves his strangest gift.

"I like octopuses and I saw one preserved in formaldehyde and I thought it would be great to put it on a shelf as a decoration," she tells the host of the UK chat show. Jonathan Ross. "That was the worst gift I received (from a friend) but I secretly like it a lot."

However, this year will not spend Christmas with its cephalopod centerpiece, as it will take your family to sunnier climates.

"Actually I go to a sunny place," Rita explains. "For the first time, I'm going with my mom, dad, brother and sister to a beach somewhere."

