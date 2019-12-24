Queen Elizabeth was called & # 39; disgusting & # 39; after snubbing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new Christmas video

%MINIFYHTMLbecd9f12d2a4fb482466b03a76a486d79% %MINIFYHTMLbecd9f12d2a4fb482466b03a76a486d710%

With the Queen making her speech at the Green Hall of Windsor Castle, the full video of the 2019 monarch's message will be broadcast on a BBC broadcast on Wednesday, December 25.

As the end of the year approaches, Queen Elizabeth has released her annual Christmas address. Reflecting on how things are in 2019, British royalty speaks of "quite hectic."

"Small steps taken in faith and hope can overcome long-standing differences and deep-rooted divisions to bring harmony and understanding," said the monarch. "The road, of course, is not always smooth, and sometimes this year may have felt bumpy, but small steps can make a big difference."

The 93-year-old Queen could be referring to the ties of her son, Prince Andrew, with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In addition, the British royal family is affected by rumors of the breakup between their grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, with Harry and his wife. Meghan markle Be in legal battle with the press.

While giving his speech, the monarch was seen surrounded by photos of members of the royal family. Among them were her late father, King George VI, and her husband, Prince Philip. Also featured in the video is a photo of his son, Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, as well as the grandson, Prince William and wife of Duchess Kate, along with their three children: Prince George, the princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Notably absent were Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie. However, real observers noted that the portraits only included the queen's predecessor and direct heirs. The current line of succession to the throne is Charles, William, George, Charlotte and Louis. After that there was Harry and then Archie.

However, the explanation did not prevent people from criticizing the Queen, as one wrote on Twitter: "The queen is disgusting and so is that family, except Harry and Meghan." Another user added: "I only have one question for the Queen. Her highness, where is the picture of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel [sic] with his great-grandson? And thanks."