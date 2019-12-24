Prince William kisses Prince Louis in Sweet Pic launched at Christmas

Merry Christmas from the Cambridges!
On Christmas Eve, United States time and Christmas day in the United Kingdom, Kensington Palace launched on Instagram a familiar black and white photo never seen before with Prince William and his and Kate Middletonthe three children Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louis, 1 and 1/2. Kate does not appear in the image, since it was she who took it.
William, dressed in a dark shirt and a cap, is seen hugging Louis and kissing his temple. The boy wears a dark sweater. His sister stands on him with his hands on his shoulders. She wears a dark padded jacket over a dress. George appears on the right, with a fleece and patterned shorts, and his hair looks wet.
"Merry Christmas!" read the post "This photograph of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a happy and relaxing Christmas day."
Kate has often taken family portraits published periodically by Kensington Palace.
kensingtonroyal / Instagram
A day earlier, the Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust youth charity posted on Twitter what it said was a Christmas card from its president and vice president, William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan markle. The electronic card is also in black and white, presents a festive animation and shows the couple with their young child Archie.
The royal family also recently released new photos and videos of William, George, Prince carlos Y Queen Elizabeth II Preparing Christmas pudding together.
