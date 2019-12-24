Prince Philip is discharged from the hospital before Royal Christmas in Sandringham

After spending four nights at King Edward VII hospital in London, Prince Philip was discharged just in time to spend Christmas with the royal family at Queen Sandringham's estate. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital late last week as a "precautionary,quot; measure to treat a "pre-existing condition."

According to People MagazineWhen Prince Philip was discharged, he was taken by helicopter from the hospital to Norfolk, England, where the Queen Elizabeth Sandringham estate is located, so that he could meet his wife and family.

And here are some photos taken by @PENNSYLVANIA This morning's departure. They are the first images of Prince Felipe for some time. And it looks remarkably cheerful for a 98 year old boy. pic.twitter.com/iOUN1kjAvy – Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 24, 2019

"The Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital today after being discharged by his doctor and is now back in Sandringham," the palace said in a statement. "Your Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

While the palace did not give details on why they entered the hospital 98 years, his son, Prince Charles, said that "when you reach that age, things do not work so well."

Buckingham Palace issued a statement Friday about the hospitalization of Prince Philip. Authorities explained that the Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk to King Edward VII Hospital in London for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition." They also insisted that this was not an emergency, and instead was a planned admission in the doctor's advice of his royal highness.

Instead of going to the hospital by ambulance, Prince Felipe traveled by private car and "entered the hospital without help."

While Prince Philip was in treatment, Queen Elizabeth took her annual train journey from London to Norfolk, which is part of her Christmas tradition. On Christmas day, the Queen and her family will make their annual public walk from the farm to the Church of Santa María Magdalena. This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join the family, as they have chosen to spend vacations in Canada.

However, royalty members claim that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will make their Christmas debut this year. And, Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas speech will also be broadcast on Christmas Day, which will be broadcast on television, online and on the radio.

As for Prince Felipe, he retired from public life more than two years ago, and has faced a series of health problems in recent years. He still tries to be part of family events, such as weddings, as he was present at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 and at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kiingston in May 2019.

Ad

Prince Philip also participated in the iconic photo after the birth of Archie Harrison, who also featured Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.



Post views:

0 0