Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publish the cutest Christmas card with baby Archie!

It's no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new parents, which means that this is also the first holiday season they spend as a family of three! To mark this incredible milestone, the royal couple took the most adorable photo for their Christmas card and the baby Archie Harrison was right in front and center at the moment, stealing the entire center of their parents' attention!

The 7-month-old baby could be seen crawling towards the camera while Harry and Meghan were behind, looking at him and looking happy under his beautiful Christmas tree.

We only share the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl – The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

And as the tree lights were blinking, the card was moving, just beautiful!

It was published by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and it didn't take long for fans of the British royal family to get excited about the beautiful family image.

As for the legend, he said: ‘Simply by sharing the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Merry Christmas to all! "

"A merry Christmas and a happy new year, from our family to yours," the card itself wished people would also come across it.

Of course, the movement card was mainly shared online, but The Mirror also reported that a limited number of hard copies were also mailed to your closest friends and family.

This could be one of his most special Christmas since Meghan and Harry welcomed their baby on May 6!

The card they made to mark the event is proof that they are both on the moon! Very adorable!



