Prince Felipe discharged from the hospital

LONDON – Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, left a hospital in London on Tuesday after spending four nights there for what Buckingham Palace described as a precautionary measure to treat a pre-existing condition.

The video and photographs taken outside the King Edward VII Hospital showed the 98-year-old prince, who is also Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in a suit and tie when he entered the passenger seat of a Range Rover.

"The Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital today after being discharged by his doctor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting that he had returned to Sandringham, the property of the royal family in Norfolk. "Your Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

%MINIFYHTML1a92352f279ea63b572c0d214a9cfbcf11% %MINIFYHTML1a92352f279ea63b572c0d214a9cfbcf12%

Prince Philip was taken to the hospital on Friday from Sandringham, 160 kilometers north of London, so Buckingham Palace said it was "observation and treatment."