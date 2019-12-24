Prince Felipe discharged from the hospital

LONDON – Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, left a hospital in London on Tuesday after spending four nights there for what Buckingham Palace described as a precautionary measure to treat a pre-existing condition.
The video and photographs taken outside the King Edward VII Hospital showed the 98-year-old prince, who is also Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in a suit and tie when he entered the passenger seat of a Range Rover.
"The Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital today after being discharged by his doctor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting that he had returned to Sandringham, the property of the royal family in Norfolk. "Your Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."
Prince Philip was taken to the hospital on Friday from Sandringham, 160 kilometers north of London, so Buckingham Palace said it was "observation and treatment."
The prince has dealt with a number of health problems, including hip surgery in the same hospital last year, and he He stopped making formal public appearances in 2017. But his discharge seemed to eliminate any doubt that he could attend the Christmas festivities of the royal family.
In January, while driving near Sandringham, he was involved in a collision that injured two people in the other vehicle. The prince, who was not seriously injured, resigned his driver's license weeks later.
Prince Charles said his father was fine but was suffering from age-related problems, The Associated Press reported. "When you get to that age, things don't work so well," he said.
Prince Felipe's departure from the hospital came when Buckingham Palace published excerpts from the Queen's annual Christmas speech, which will be delivered on Wednesday.
In the speech, the queen must recognize that the year, which included not only Philip's car accident, but also a scandal that involved Prince Andrew and the intense scrutiny of other members of the royal family, has been "quite rugged."
"The road, of course, is not always easy, and sometimes this year may have felt quite irregular," he says, according to an advanced text published by Buckingham Palace, "but small steps can make a big difference." . "
Michael Wolgelenter contributed reports.