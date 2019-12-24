Prince Felipe discharged from the hospital

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II returns home to spend Christmas with her royal family after having previously entered the hospital of King Edward VII in London.

Up News Info
British Royal Prince Philip He has left the hospital after a four-night stay and is believed to return home for Christmas.

Husband of Queen Elizabeth II He was taken to King Edward VII's hospital in London for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition, royal officials announced Friday, December 20.

The 98-year-old traveled to the hospital from Sandringham Estate of the royal family in Norfolk, England, where the Queen traditionally spends Christmas, by helicopter.

According to the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace officials said his hospitalization was a "precautionary measure" after fighting a "flu-like" illness for weeks and suffering a "serious fall."

Early Tuesday morning, Philip was reportedly seen leaving the medical center and is believed to return to Sandringham to enjoy vacations with his family.

Philip, who is the oldest consort in British history, resigned from public commitments in 2017, shortly after being hospitalized with an infection, and underwent hip replacement surgery the following year.

In January, Philip was involved in a car accident near Sandringham Estate. The real was not injured and gave up his driver's license after the incident.

