Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, Boxing Day predictions | Soccer news

Tottenham vs Brighton – Boxing Day, 12:30 p.m. start

Erik Lamela has returned to the first team training with Tottenham after missing the last two months with a hamstring problem.

Heung-Min Son is not available for three games during the holiday period occupied through the suspension after his dismissal against Chelsea. Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Ben Davies (ankle) remain out.

Brighton Chief Graham Potter tries to test the depth of his squad during the Christmas period.

The Colombian extreme, José Izquierdo, continues to recover from a knee injury in his home country and is not expected to return until next month at the earliest.

Midfielder Solly March is still recovering after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month and Tottenham's confrontation will be lost.

Match Statistics: Since José Mourinho's first game in charge of the club, no Premier League team has conceded more goals than the Spurs in all competitions (14, the majority together, along with Arsenal).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Norwich – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Aston Villa Midfielder John McGinn will be out for the next three months after fracturing an ankle.

On a positive note, Dean Smith expects Tyrone Mings to be potentially in dispute for the trip to Watford on Saturday.

The England international, who has been out since December 8 after tensing the hamstrings in a 4-1 home loss to Leicester, is approaching a comeback, although the Boxing Day game at home against Norwich arrives too soon.

Striker Keinan Davis, who has been out for almost two months with his own hamstring problem, is in the same situation as Mings and could be available for the Hornets clash.

Norwich No new injuries have been reported with Teemu Pukki in form despite breaking his toe against Leicester.

Josip Drmic Ben Godfrey (knee) and Timm Klose (knee) are absent in the long term.

Match Statistics: Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last two home games in the Premier League (7) as they had in their previous seven at Villa Park this season.

Match Statistics: Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last two home games in the Premier League (7) as they had in their previous seven at Villa Park this season.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Bournemouth left-back Diego Rico is absent due to suspension after his fifth reserve of the season, while Howe also has several injured players, including Nathan Ake (hamstrings).

Adam Smith (ankle), Harry Wilson (thigh), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and David Brooks (ankle) remain absent in the long term.

Arsenal He will not have the suspended Calum Chambers, but Sokratis returns after fulfilling his ban on a match, while defender Héctor Bellerin is available.

Dani Ceballos returns to training after a hamstring injury, but teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli has doubts about the same problem.

Match Statistics: Bournemouth has lost six of its last seven Premier League games, with the exception of a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in that race. At home, Cherries seeks to avoid losing four consecutive league games for the first time since September 2011.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Southampton – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Cesar Azpilicueta will be reviewed by Chelsea after limping against Tottenham and Frank Lampard they reported some "blows and bruises,quot; but nothing too serious in their squad. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the only lost star of Chelsea. The England midfielder has intensified his recovery from a long-term heel problem, but is not yet ready for a game return.

Southampton they are monitoring the Moussa Djenepo hamstring injury suffered in the victory over Aston Villa.

Yan Valery is out with a virus.

Match Statistics: Chelsea are currently undefeated in their last 14 Premier League Boxing Day games (W9 D5), the longest race without defeat in the history of the competition. His last defeat was in 2003 against Charlton (2-4).

Match Statistics: Chelsea are currently undefeated in their last 14 Premier League Boxing Day games (W9 D5), the longest race without defeat in the history of the competition. His last defeat was in 2003 against Charlton (2-4).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Burnley – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Everton vs Burnley – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Carlo Ancelotti did not provide an update on EvertonThe list of injuries from his presentation on Monday, but Duncan Ferguson said he expected Alex Iwobi to be away for two or three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Theo Walcott (calf) is expected to return in mid-January, while Morgan Schneiderlin (also calf) aims to return against Newcastle on Saturday. Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quad) remain absent in the long term.

Burnley Manager Sean Dyche confirmed that Johann Berg Gudmundsson will enter his thinking for Boxing Day after the end completed 90 minutes for those under 23. Jeff Hendrick is suspended, while Aaron Lennon lost training on Monday due to illness.

Match Statistics: This will be Carlo Ancelotti's first game run by Everton. Of all the managers who have taken over at least 30 Premier League games, the Italian has the fifth best winning rate in the competition (63.2 percent – won 48/76).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham – Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off

Scott Dann has joined the long list of injuries in crystal Palace after picking up a strain on training.

Joel Ward (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle), Gary Cahill (operation) and Andros Townsend (unspecified) are not available.

West ham they have a problem in the goal with Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin, not even 100 percent in the face of the Boxing Day showdown.

Both archers are training after having suffered muscle injuries in the hip, but it is unlikely that they can play two games in 48 hours. Manuel Pellegrini may have to bring Roberto back for the Palacio game.

Manuel Lanzini returned to training after fracturing his collarbone six weeks ago, but Jack Wilshere (groin) is still absent.

Match Statistics: Crystal Palace has led by the least amount of minutes of any Premier League team this season (249), maintaining an advantage in only two of its last 10 games, winning both against Burnley and Bournemouth.

Match Statistics: Crystal Palace has led by the least amount of minutes of any Premier League team this season (249), maintaining an advantage in only two of its last 10 games, winning both against Burnley and Bournemouth.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Watford – Boxing Day, starting at 3 p.m.

John Fleck returned from his suspension from a match, and Chris Wilder confirmed his Sheffield United The team had no injury problems.

Oli McBurnie will expect to keep his place in front of Lys Mousset after scoring the winner in Brighton.

Watford He will be without midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure in Bramall Lane after receiving his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck (thigh), Tom Cleverley (calf), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daryl Janmaat (knee) and José Holebas (ankle) remain out.

Match Statistics: Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored six days of the week in the Premier League: the only day he hasn't scored is Thursday (he has never played that day). Since the beginning of the 2015/16 season, the only current Premier League player to score in the seven days is Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Newcastle – Boxing Day, starting at 5.30 p.m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may decide to play Paul Pogba from the start against Newcastle for United Manchester after he impressed on his cameo in Watford.

Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) and Marcus Rojo (muscle injury) are not available.

Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce will make a late review of striker Andy Carroll while trying to drive a road through the busy holiday program.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems have doubts with groin and knee problems, respectively.

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstrings) is expected to be out for another four weeks, while Jamaal Lascelles (tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) should return in early January. Ki Sung-yueng has been fighting the disease, while Ciaran Clark (calf) is not far away.

Match Statistics: Manchester United has not lost a local league game at Boxing Day since 1978 (0-3 vs Liverpool), winning 15 and drawing three of those games at Old Trafford since then.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Liverpool – Boxing Day, start of 8.00

Harvey Barnes may be available for Leicester after facing Manchester City with an ankle problem after a collision with Ederson.

Midfielder Matthew James (calf) remains the only long-term absentee.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not in Liverpool during the holiday period after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury in Qatar. He was photographed celebrating Liverpool's eventual 1-0 victory wearing a protective boot over his right ankle.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not in Liverpool during the holiday period after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury in Qatar. He was photographed celebrating Liverpool's eventual 1-0 victory wearing a protective boot over his right ankle.

Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho are also marginalized by an injury.

Match Statistics: Both teams have found the network in each of the last seven Premier League meetings between Leicester and Liverpool. In the previous 20 meetings between them in the competition, both teams had scored in just eight games.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)