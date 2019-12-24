Preview of the match – Brentford vs Swansea

Watch live on Sky Sports Football starting at 2:45 p.m. on Boxing Day; the start is at 3pm







Brentford will face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on boxing day, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Pontus Jansson defender is expected to return for Brentford. Jansson missed the 1-1 draw against Sky Bet West Brom Championship leaders on Saturday with what Bees boss Thomas Frank described as a "minor hip injury."

But Frank will keep the changes to a minimum after being delighted with the way Brentford placed sixth in the Hawthorns. Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both with knee) remain outside, but Joel Valencia (dislocated shoulder) has joined the team.

Swansea is below Brentford in goal difference after his weekend victory at Luton and the pair of loans Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge (both of muscle tension) face fitness tests. Welsh defender Declan John will also be evaluated after rolling his ankle in training.

Jay Fulton, Kyle Naughton and Wayne Routledge will be considered if head coach Steve Cooper decides to rotate during the busy vacation program. Joe Rodon (ankle) and Jordon Garrick (hamstrings) remain out until next month.

Recent form

Brentford tied with the leaders of the West Brom Championship on Saturday, but now he has three wins and a draw in his last five games, as they improve his chances of play-off.

Swansea has won their last two games and are now undefeated in three as they advance to the playoffs. They have won at Luton and against Middlesbrough in their last two games.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Brentford is looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.

Swansea lost their last league game against Brentford in October, having won each of their last five games against them before that.

Brentford's last home win against Swansea in all competitions was on Boxing Day in 2005, winning 2-1 with Martin Allen: they have lost their last three against them at Griffin Park.

Brentford vs Swansea Live

Swansea has lost its last three Boxing Day league matches, scoring only once and conceding 10 goals.

Brentford has won eight of his last 12 league games (D1 L3), winning his last four in a row at Griffin Park.

Since the beginning of last season, Said Benrahma has provided more assists than any other Brentford player in the Championship (19), helping two of the last four goals of the Bees.

Prutton's prediction

Brentford's manager, Thomas Frank, was extremely disappointed to have left with only one point from West Brom on Saturday, which shows how high his aspirations are this season.

Swansea has recorded consecutive victories and seems to be back on an upward trajectory. However, this is a difficult game for them, and I can't see that they get anything.

David Prutton predicts: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)