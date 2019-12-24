Predictions of the Premier League of Charlie Nicholas: Will Leicester stun Liverpool? The | Soccer news





Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions.

Tottenham vs Brighton – Boxing Day, 12.30 p.m.

I was very impressed by Brighton, but they were poor against Sheffield United. At the same time, Tottenham was horrible and well defeated against Chelsea. The red Heung-Min Son card tells you everything you need to know. Have things changed with José Mourinho? I don't think they have it.

Harry Kane departs from the rhythm and Jan Vertonghen is really struggling to deal with the rhythm. If I were Brighton, I would put Leandro Trossard on his side and really put him to the test. It is essential that the Spurs remain within the framework of the first four, so just for that reason, I think they will overcome the line.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Norwich – Boxing Day, 3pm

Are we surprised where Norwich is? They have not spent much and have problems in the back, but then publish a couple of decent performances. Todd Cantwell has been his best player, while Teemu Pukki has found the net again. Norwich has goals in them if you get service to Pukki and put Cantwell on the ball, if they don't, they will fight.

This is a game you must win for Villa, while Norwich will be happy with a point. I don't know how I'm getting to this marker, but when Villa finished the game with Jonathan Kodjia and Wesley in front, they played well. If they went a little more along route one, they could have some joy.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal – Boxing Day, 3pm

I hope it's good news for the first Mikel Arteta game. As much as I am pleased, Freddie Ljungberg will be very happy that Arteta is inside. His comments on the situations of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette were embarrassing. What was he saying?

I will support all the young people with all my heart, but the only thing I already like about Arteta is that he had them on Sunday, which already shows his leadership qualities, to say that this is poor and start immediately to enter and rebuild them.

When Nicolas Pepe settles, with Lacazette in the middle, Arsenal is a very encouraging striker with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta cannot order the defense, and will go with a more aggressive mentality, and this will begin to bear fruit in this match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Southampton – Boxing Day, 3pm

I thought Chelsea was fabulous against Tottenham. As good as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been, how good was Willian? He is there with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane for me.

We are absolutely right to support the young Chelsea players, they will be a team of ups and downs and will feel the pressure of the demands when Southampton feels. Danny Ings is in the shape of his life and, if he has half the chances, I'll take it

There is much to like about Southampton, things are promising after his great victory at Aston Villa. They are much better away from home and Chelsea may be the last team to realize that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham – Boxing Day, 3pm

These two are still rolling and I am never sure what they will do. Jeff Stelling will know that it is easier said than done to predict the outcome of these, especially with his £ 250,000 pending.

This is the hardest game of Boxing Day to call. West Ham can get an occasional result away from home, but he can't trust the pair of them, so it's another case of sitting on the fence.

The Jordan Ayew VAR award winner sealed Palace's victory at West Ham early in the season

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Burnley – Boxing Day, 3pm

I am not convinced that Carlo Ancelotti is the superstar who is dressing him to be. It will be interesting to see how it breaks things compared to Big Dunc, who likes honesty and aggression. Ancelotti will ask if they are good technically, to see if they understand the tactics and give them more responsibility.

If you are a fighter, you get the balance between fighting and creative ability. Everton are a mixture of both. Your ears will loosen, and Ancelotti will expect you to do this and that. Big Dunc will be the executor, and it will be a happy day for Ancelotti in his debut.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheff Utd vs Watford – Boxing Day, 3pm

Sheffield United are bright. Is this getting serious for them now? There is nothing to return. David McGoldrick has been a star, but he can't knock on a barn door; However, it is an asset for the team and that is what they do. There has not been a player who has not loved for Sheffield United.

John Egan has been fabulous; He will not be the player of the year, but everything he does is well done. Watford will have had a rebound in the result of Manchester United, but they cannot intimidate them as they did with Man Utd.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Man Utd vs Newcastle – Boxing Day, 5.30pm

How many times do I have to say this about Steve Bruce? They are in a sensational position and are probably only three security wins. His defense is solid, and what he has done here has been extraordinary.

Manchester United was shocking for Watford: they haven't turned the corner at all. The association Scott McTominay and Fred will not improve at all. They were celebrating that Paul Pogba is back, saying that United played better when he entered, but did they do it?

Was it better or was it not as bad as it was originally? I think Pogba wants to go out and when you balance it, it's not encouraging. Surely they should get all three points, since fans will be on them if they don't get the result here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Liverpool – Boxing Day, 8pm

It is a dazzling game. I've seen a lot of Leicester but they are still a bit off the top level. Liverpool has been celebrating their new trophy and I don't blame them for it: their list of games is supposed to be hindering them, but they have played two games in Doha where they were not too stressed either.

I can't see the excuses with fatigue or travel, but I think Leicester will change this around here. Energy and movement will cause problems in Liverpool, which may want to play in the counterattack; Liverpool must lose and I think this will be the game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs. Man City – December 27, 7.45 p.m.

It is another cookie. Liverpool could finally get their first loss, but I also suggest that Manchester City will have a difficult day. The wolves were horrible in the first half against Norwich, but they came out of a hole. The City has raised it again and I feel that it is at this time of the season that they start kicking.

Riyad Mahrez has been of quality, Sergio Agüero has returned to training, Raheem Sterling has been quiet, but the outstanding guy is Kevin De Bruyne once again, he has been amazing. He is on a solo mission to tell his teammates that this is what they have to do to get there. I think there will be goals in Molineux.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-4 (40/1 with Sky Bet)