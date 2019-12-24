Pop singer Adele lost 100 pounds – introduces her new body & # 39; skinny & # 39 ;!

The pop singer has a new perspective on life and a new body that accompanies her.

The 31-year-old British singer recently presented her new body 0 after a massive weight loss of 100 pounds. The singer had flown up to 230 pounds at its heaviest moment.

But now, according to reports, it has dropped to about 130 pounds, and it looks great. Many on social networks even call her "skinny."

Adele revealed her slimmer appearance than ever yesterday, while posing for photos at her Christmas party, alongside Santa Claus and The Grinch

She channeled the old school glamor for the festive party. Adele wore a beautiful satin black dress and had her blond hair in perfect curls.

Adele wrote: & # 39; We both tried to ruin Christmas but then our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel children, Grinch.

She added: & # 39; Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all & # 39 ;.

This is what it looks like now:

And this is how it looked before: