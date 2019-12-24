Pop singer Adele lost 100 pounds – introduces her new body & # 39; skinny & # 39 ;!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The pop singer has a new perspective on life and a new body that accompanies her.

The 31-year-old British singer recently presented her new body 0 after a massive weight loss of 100 pounds. The singer had flown up to 230 pounds at its heaviest moment.

But now, according to reports, it has dropped to about 130 pounds, and it looks great. Many on social networks even call her "skinny."

Adele revealed her slimmer appearance than ever yesterday, while posing for photos at her Christmas party, alongside Santa Claus and The Grinch

She channeled the old school glamor for the festive party. Adele wore a beautiful satin black dress and had her blond hair in perfect curls.

Recent Articles

Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest...
Read more

Taylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennTom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the...
Read more

Miley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away the jacket of North Michael Jackson – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Sweet Christmas Eve surprise – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©