Photos: Anil Kapoor celebrates his birthday in London

If you ever thought that 63 is old, you better take a look at Anil Kapoor. He is India's response to Benjimin Button and gives each young actor a run for his money. Anil Kapoor, father of three children, can still play the lead actor as convincingly as any newcomer in the film business.

Celebrating his European-style youth, Anil brought his birthday with an elegant party with friends and family in London. Anil Kapoor, some wine, birthday cake and good company, shows us in this image how birthdays should be made.

