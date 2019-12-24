People disgusted by Blueface for throwing money at homeless people in Skid Row

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Respect my krypton & # 39; He faces a violent reaction on the Internet after throwing money at the unfortunate people who live in the homeless area in Los Angeles.

Blue face It caused a stir on the Internet because of the way it gave money to those in need. In an Instagram video, the rapper was seen raining money in the street while standing on the roof of a car and throwing dollar bills at homeless people on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. People crowded around their vehicle, struggling to raise as much money as possible. "The season of giving," he wrote.

People called the rap star disrespectful and ignorant, saying he should have delivered it. "This has to be the most ignorant shit I've ever seen, yes, it's nice that I'm giving money, but giving it as if there were no humans, not f ** animals. It was a sad era in which we live where this shit is praised." , wrote one. Another agreed, "This is so ignorant. Treat them like scavengers."

"This is precisely the reason why you cannot give & # 39; n *** as & # 39; money. A normal black man who understands the fight would have delivered money envelopes. Not to mention that … someone will probably go to OD because he doesn't take care of any specific needs. F ** kery show, "one person commented. Another reviewer wrote: "Why don't you give them to them? The act of giving money is excellent and I recognize it, but giving them to you doesn't make them throw crumbs into the birds."

More similar comments flooded his video, "This is pathetic," "This is degrading," "I am disgusted," "This is disgusting," "I could have delivered it instead of throwing it like him." in the strip club. smh, "" Wow … too much … someone needs to humble themselves, "" It's so tasteless and won't stop, "so this is what we call returning now," Issa no! [thumb down] I could have done it in a better way! It has people as wild !! "and" It is sad that he thinks he is doing the right thing, throwing money at the unfortunate instead of giving them to them as a human should. "

Some others defended the rapper. "The man is giving free money and you are complaining," said one. Another left a similar comment: "It would rush for too many people and fights would erupt." A more similar comment said: "Anyone who has returned to Skid Row [protected by email] is what they always want. More and they can get a little rude."

The controversy came just after Blueface was caught on camera hitting a man who allegedly tried to steal his chain in a club. A woman was caught in a crossfire and broke her lip. She called him and his cowardly entourage. He apologized to her, claiming he hadn't touched her and that his men must have accidentally hit her.